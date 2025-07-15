Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur / JC Olivera / TheStewartofNY

The road to the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards has officially begun. From lead acting nods to celebrated comedies and groundbreaking documentaries, the 2025 Emmys are shaping up to be a meaningful moment of recognition for Black creators, storytellers, and performers.

Among the most prominent names is Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, who secured another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph also received nods for their scene-stealing performances in the hit ABC comedy, which remains a fan favorite and is once again nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Brunson’s writing for the series was also recognized in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category.

In the drama field, Paradise, a freshman standout, earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series—and with it, a well-deserved nod for Sterling K. Brown as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Brown’s nuanced performance in the genre-bending series continues to affirm his place as one of television’s most consistent and captivating actors.

The limited series category brought well-earned acclaim to both Brian Tyree Henry and Rashida Jones, who were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, respectively. Henry’s soulful performances have long made him a standout, and his latest role only builds on that momentum. Meanwhile, Jones delivers a powerful turn in The Residence, securing her spot among the best of this year’s prestige TV offerings.

Comedy remains a space where Black performers thrive, and this year is no exception. Ayo Edebiri earned a nomination for her work on The Bear, while Colman Domingo was recognized for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Four Seasons. Domingo, who continues to rack up accolades across genres and platforms, brings depth and magnetism to every project he touches.

On the unscripted and variety side, Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix) earned three nominations, including Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming. RuPaul Charles was also nominated once again for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, while Untucked scored nods in two reality categories.

In the realm of documentary and nonfiction, Simone Biles Rising and Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden of Black Genius) were both nominated, signaling a strong year for stories that center the resilience, complexity, and brilliance of Black figures. And in the category of Outstanding Narrator, Barack Obama received a nomination for his work on Our Oceans, while Idris Elba was recognized for Erased: WWII’s Heroes of Color.

Other notable nominees include Tramell Tillman (Severance), Kevin Hart (Die Hart), and Natasha Rothwell, who returned to The White Lotus and was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

As final voting begins in August and anticipation builds toward the September 14 ceremony, this year’s nominations offer more than just accolades—they serve as a powerful reminder of the depth and diversity of Black talent across television.

Here’s the complete list of 2025 nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Stirling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloe Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Bryan Cranston, “The Studio”

Dave Franco, “The Studio”

Ron Howard, “The Studio”

Anthony Mackie, “The Studio”

Martin Scorsese, “The Studio”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Cynthia Erivo, “Poker Face”

Robby Hoffman, “Hacks”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Studio”

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Merritt Weaver, “Severance”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (“Napkins“)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“A Slippery Slope“)

James Burrows, “Mid-Century Modern” (“Here’s to You, Mrs. Scheiderman“)

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” (“Pilot’s Code“)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Studio” (“The Oner“)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, “Andor” (“Who Are You?“)

Amanda Marsalis, “The Pitt” (“6:00 P.M.“)

John Wells, “The Pitt” (“7.00 A.M.“)

Jessica Lee Gagne, “Severance” (“Chikhai Bardo“)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” (“Cold Harbor“)

Adam Randall, “Slow Horses” (“Hello Goodbye“)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Amor Fati“)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

Shannon Murphy, “Dying for Sex” (“It’s Not That Serious“)

Helen Shaver, “The Penguin” (“Cent’anni“)

Jennifer Getzinger, “The Penguin” (“A Great or Little Thing“)

Nicole Kassell, “Sirens” (“Exile“)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Zero Day”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show”

Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (“Back to School“)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky – “Hacks” (“A Slippery Slope“)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola – “The Rehearsal” (“Pilot’s Code“)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere” (“AGG“)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory – “The Studio” (“The Promotion“)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms – “What We Do In the Shadows” (“The Finale“)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, “Andor” (“Welcome to the Rebellion“)

Joe Sachs, “The Pitt” (“2:00 P.M.“)

R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt” (“7:00 P.M.“)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” (“Cold Harbor“)

Will Smith, “Slow Horses” (“Hello Goodbye“)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Full-Moon Party“)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – “Adolescence”

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali – “Black Mirror” (“Common People“)

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriweather, “Dying for Sex” (“Good Value Diet Soda“)

Lauren LeFranc – “The Penguin” (“A Great or Little Thing“)

Joshua Zetumer, “Say Nothing” (“The People in the Dirt“)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, and Mickie Paskal – “The Bear”

Linda Lowy and Morgan Smith – “Hacks”

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly – “Only Murders in the Building”

Debby Romano and Brett Benner – “Shrinking”

Melissa Kostenbauder and Francine Maisler – “The Studio”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page – “The Last of Us”

Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger – “The Pitt”

Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer – “Severance”

Nina Gold and Melissa Gethin Clarke – “Slow Horses’

Meredith Tucker and Non Jungmeier – “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Shaheen Baig – “Adolescence”

Jina Jay, Jeanie Bacharach, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page – “Black Mirror”

Jeanie Bacharach and Jessica Daniels – “Dying for Sex”

Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, and Bernard Telsey – “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Cindy Tolan and Suzanne Ryan, “The Penguin”

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Jesse Tannenbaum, Alex Stiner, Kayla Kellerbauer, and Pollyanna Jacobs, “The Amazing Race”

Cian O’Clery, Sean Bowman, and Emma Choate – “Love on the Spectrum”

Danielle Gervais, Jessica Jorgenson, Natalie Pino, and Brian Puentes – “Queer Eye”

Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, and Michelle Redwine – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Jesse Tannenbaum, Caitlin Moore, Penni Lane Clifton, and Daniel Gradias – “Survivor”