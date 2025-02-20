Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, And More Win Big On Night Two Of 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Michael Owens

The NAACP wrapped up the second installment of the 56th NAACP Image Awards Pre-Awards Show on Wednesday night, unveiling another round of winners in the non-televised categories. Hosted by Angel “ThatChickAngel” Laketa Moore and Marcus Tanksley, the virtual ceremony streamed on the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel, delivering two nights of culture, comedy, and celebration of Black excellence.

Among the night’s biggest winners was Beyoncé, who added two more trophies to her growing collection, bringing her career tally to 17 NAACP Image Awards. She won Outstanding Female Artist, and her groundbreaking country album Cowboy Carter took home Outstanding Album. Keeping the victories in the family, Blue Ivy Carter won her second NAACP Image Award, earning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for her role as Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Still riding high from his Grammy sweep and a polarizing Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar continued his hot streak by winning Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song for his viral hit Not Like Us. Rising star Doechii, who led the music categories with six nominations, took home Outstanding New Artist. Meanwhile, Chris Brown secured the award for Outstanding Male Artist, and Adam Blackstone & Fantasia won Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Traditional).

In the film categories, Ebony Obsidian received Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her compelling work, while Malcolm Washington, director of The Piano Lesson, was honored as Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture). Netflix’s highly anticipated film The Six Triple Eight, led by Kerry Washington, won Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

Music and podcast honorees included Samara Joy, whose album Portrait was named Outstanding Jazz Album, and Tamela Mann, who won Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album for Live Breathe Fight. In the podcast realm, Ryan Michelle Bathé and Sterling K. Brown took home the award for Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help for We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling.

The excitement will continue on Saturday, February 22nd, at 8:00 PM ET/PT, when the 56th NAACP Image Awards air live on BET and CBS, celebrating the biggest names in Black entertainment, culture, and advocacy.

The full list of winners from night two can be found below:

Outstanding New Artist

Doechii (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding International Song

“Hmmm” – Chris Brown feat. Davido (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Portrait” – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Working For Me” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Live Breathe Fight” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Adam Blackstone & Fantasia – “Summertime” (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

“Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack)” (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Song – Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Album

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“Stranded” (Broadway Video and Audible)

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Native Land Pod” (iHeartPodcasts, Reasoned Choice Media)

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help

“We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling” (ABF Creative & Indian Meadows Production)

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Motion Picture)

“Wicked” – Paul Tazewell (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Hair Styling (Television or Motion Picture)

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” – Lawrence Davis (Peacock)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Motion Picture)

“Shirley” – Debi Young (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble

“Rebel Ridge” – Keith Woulard, Nico Woulard (Netflix)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Blue Ivy Carter – “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Dawn Porter – “Luther: Never Too Much” (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Malcolm Washington – “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian – “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)