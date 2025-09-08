Doja Cat, Busta Rhymes, And Mariah Carey—2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Tyla poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The MTV Video Music Awards have long been known for their unpredictable energy and unforgettable moments, and the 2025 ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, was no different. Hosted by hip-hop pioneer LL Cool J, the night spotlighted historic honors and a wave of powerful performances from some of the seminal artists of this generation.

The show wasted no time setting the tone, as Doja Cat stormed the stage to open the evening with her hit track “Jealous Type.” With legendary saxophonist Kenny G by her side, the performance seamlessly blended her modern R&B sound with jazz virtuosity. Doja’s bold entrance was a fitting kickoff to an amazing evening filled with surprises.

US rapper Doja Cat performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The night also belonged to South Africa’s rising star Tyla, who took home her second consecutive Moon Person for Best Afrobeats with her song “PUSH 2 START.” Her win marked another milestone in the global rise of Afrobeats, while highlighting her consistency as a breakout voice in the genre. “It’s just a blessing to be here and winning another award,” Tyla told the crowd, radiating gratitude as she etched her name further into VMAs history.

But perhaps the most emotional and groundbreaking moment came when Busta Rhymes became the inaugural recipient of the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Introduced by LL Cool J, who praised the rapper’s influence, Rhymes delivered a show-stopping medley of classics including “Gimme Some More,” “Touch It,” and “Pass the Courvoisier Part II.” Artists such as GloRilla, Joyner Lucas, and Papoose, helped Busta deliver a performance for the ages.

(L/R) Spliff Star, GloRilla and Busta Rhymes perform on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

During his acceptance speech, Busta reflected on the people and forces that shaped him. He told the audience that LL Cool J inspired his very first rhyme, and then offered heartfelt thanks to his parents, his children, and to God. His voice grew tender as he honored the late MTV host and cultural champion Ananda Lewis, calling her “the incredible woman that loved me” and that “loved the culture,” before adding that she “lifted us up.” He also expressed appreciation for longtime collaborator Mona Scott-Young. Rhymes closed with words that captured both his resilience and his joy: “The blessings don’t stop, so we don’t stop!”

The evening reached another pinnacle with the Video Vanguard Award going to none other than Mariah Carey. Presented by Ariana Grande—who called Carey “the reason so many of us sing”—the honor was years in the making. Carey marked the moment with a glittering medley of her biggest hits, including “Fantasy,” “Heartbreaker,” “Obsessed,” “It’s Like That,” and the classic “We Belong Together.” Draped in a champagne-colored robe, she turned the arena into her personal stage, reminding audiences why she remains the standard for vocal excellence.

US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

When accepting the award, Carey charmed the crowd with her wit and honesty. “Thank you so much, MTV, for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: What in the Sam Hell were you waiting for?!” she joked, before reflecting more seriously on her artistry. “Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Mini movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all.” She recounted moments from her groundbreaking visuals before closing with a line that summed up her enduring spirit: “Music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun? That is eternal.”

Many moments spotlighted the 2025 VMAs—from the global influence of Afrobeats to the visionary contributions of hip-hop and the timeless reign of R&B and pop. With Doja Cat, Busta Rhymes, and Mariah Carey all owning the stage, this year’s ceremony wasn’t just about awards; it was about celebrating legacies, elevating voices, and reminding the world that Black culture continues to move music forward.