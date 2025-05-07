The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is making its highly anticipated return to Napa Valley this summer—and the 2025 lineup is filled with genre-defying talent. Set to take place August 29–31 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, this year’s edition will feature headlining performances from some of the greatest acts in music.
Artist-in-residence Robert Glasper will once again curate and host the weekend, continuing the legacy of his Black Radio series with a dynamic mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul. This year’s performers include Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, Hiatus Kaiyote, Slum Village, Lupe Fiasco, Willow, Terrace Martin, Warren G, Esperanza Spalding, Saba, Little Brother, Big Daddy Kane, and a soon-to-be-revealed mystery act.
Glasper will also host a separately ticketed opening dinner and concert on August 28, kicking off the weekend in true stellar fashion. “Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different!” Glasper said in a statement. “I’m honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa.”
Fan presale begins Wednesday, May 7 at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET, with general on-sale starting Friday, May 9. Three-day festival passes and full event details are available at Blue Note Jazz Festival’s official website.
See the full lineup for this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival below.