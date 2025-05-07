Robert Glasper. Photo by Frazer Harrison / Jazmine Sullivan. Photo by Mike Coppola

The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is making its highly anticipated return to Napa Valley this summer—and the 2025 lineup is filled with genre-defying talent. Set to take place August 29–31 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, this year’s edition will feature headlining performances from some of the greatest acts in music.

Artist-in-residence Robert Glasper will once again curate and host the weekend, continuing the legacy of his Black Radio series with a dynamic mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul. This year’s performers include Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, Hiatus Kaiyote, Slum Village, Lupe Fiasco, Willow, Terrace Martin, Warren G, Esperanza Spalding, Saba, Little Brother, Big Daddy Kane, and a soon-to-be-revealed mystery act.

Glasper will also host a separately ticketed opening dinner and concert on August 28, kicking off the weekend in true stellar fashion. “Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different!” Glasper said in a statement. “I’m honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa.”

Fan presale begins Wednesday, May 7 at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET, with general on-sale starting Friday, May 9. Three-day festival passes and full event details are available at Blue Note Jazz Festival’s official website.

See the full lineup for this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival below.