Kendrick Lamar, Doechii And GloRilla Among List Of Nominees For 2025 BET Awards

BET has officially announced the nominees for the 2025 BET Awards, unveiling a lineup that honors a quarter-century of Black creativity, influence, and achievement. This year’s milestone ceremony, airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, promises to be a historic celebration of “Culture’s Biggest Night.”

Leading the pack is Kendrick Lamar with ten nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for his viral hit “Not Like Us.” He’s also recognized in multiple Viewer’s Choice and Best Collaboration categories, reinforcing his impact across both mainstream and critical spheres.

Trailing closely are Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla—each earning six nominations. Doechii continues her genre-defying ascent with nods for her introspective album Alligator Bites Never Heal and the video for “Denial is a River.” Drake’s nominations reflect his cross-genre reach, while Future’s joint project We Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin continues to dominate. GloRilla’s six nods span rap, gospel, and women-centered anthems, underscoring her versatility and growing influence.

Metro Boomin secured five nominations for his standout year in production, while SZA and The Weeknd each earned four, reaffirming their roles as R&B powerhouses. Notably, artists like Arya Starr, Tyler, The Creator, and Maverick City Music also garnered multiple nominations, showing the wide range of Black artistry being recognized.

The BET Voting Academy—composed of professionals from music, media, sports journalism, and the creative arts—selected this year’s nominees. Viewer’s Choice Award voting is expected to open soon, giving fans a direct say in one of the night’s biggest honors.

As the show marks its 25th anniversary, executive producers Connie Orlando and Jamal Noisette, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment, aim to honor the legacy of the BET Awards while spotlighting the voices shaping its future.More updates can be found at BET.com/bet-awards and across BET’s social platforms.