Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, OZ And Sony Music Publishing Take Top Honors At 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

Cardi B, winner of the “Voice of the Culture Award” attends the ASCAP 2025 Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration on June 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

The 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards spotlighted the artists, songwriters, and publishers who shaped the sound of the past year, honoring the most-performed songs across R&B, hip-hop, rap, and gospel. Held at an exclusive VIP event in Los Angeles, the annual celebration brought together some of the industry’s biggest names, with standout wins from Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, OZ, and Sony Music Publishing.

Kendrick Lamar’s cultural juggernaut “Not Like Us” earned dual honors as ASCAP’s R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year. Co-written by Mustard and published by Pay DJ Mustard and Sony Music Publishing, the record-breaking track made history by becoming the first rap song to spend 52 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. With over a billion Spotify streams and a current spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Not Like Us” remains one of the genre’s most dominant anthems.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Dijon “Mustard” McFarlane, winner of the “Song of the Year Award” and Nicole George-Middleton, Vice President & Head of Creative Membership at ASCAP attend the ASCAP 2025 Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration on June 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Cardi B was recognized with one of the ceremony’s highest honors: the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. Presented by ASCAP’s Nicole George-Middleton, the award celebrates members who have had a profound impact on music and culture through their creative work and public influence. Cardi also picked up a Rhythm & Soul Award for her hit “Enough (Miami),” adding to her ever-growing list of ASCAP accolades.

Longtime hitmaker and Grammy-nominated producer OZ was named Songwriter of the Year, thanks to a stellar run that includes credits on Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?.” The Swiss-born producer’s contributions helped define the sound of contemporary rap and R&B throughout the past year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Cardi B, winner of the “Voice of the Culture Award” and Jermaine Dupri attend the ASCAP 2025 Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration on June 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

In the gospel category, “That’s My King” by CeCe Winans was named ASCAP Gospel Song of the Year. Co-written by Taylor Agan and Kellie Besch, the song was published by Bridge Worship, CURB|Word, and Essential Music Publishing, among others.

Sony Music Publishing took home Publisher of the Year, credited for its work on several of the year’s top songs including Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” “Saturn,” “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and “Made for Me.” Their influence spanned genres and artists, reflecting the label’s continued dominance in the songwriting landscape.

Additional honorees included 21 Savage, Offset, Sexyy Red, SZA, Tee Grizzley, Playboi Carti, and gospel stars like Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tye Tribbett.

For a full list of winners, visit ascap.com/rsawards25.