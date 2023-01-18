Sade, Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley Among List Of Inductees For 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley are among the list of musicians who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd annual Induction and Awards Gala.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, and will celebrate the contributions that these selected artists have made in the field of entertainment. Sade, who is credited for songs such as “Smooth Operator,” “No Ordinary Love,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” “By Your Side,” and “Is It A Crime,” is a recipient of four Grammy Awards, and won an AMA for Best Adult Contemporary Artist in 2002.

Teddy Riley was pivotal in the early careers of Mary J. Blige, SWV, and Bobby Brown, and also was a cornerstone member of the R&B groups Guy and Blackstreet. With Snoop Dogg being inducted into 2023 SHOF class, this will mark the fifth consecutive induction ceremony at which a songwriter associated with rap or hip-hop has been honored. Snoop follows Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 03: Singer/songwriter Sade performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena September 3, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rogers said in a statement. “Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch – nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

“We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender,” he continued. “Songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Other 2023 inductees include Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, and Liz Rose.