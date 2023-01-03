2023 Entertainment Preview: 15 Must-See Films Coming This year

Halle Bailey as “Ariel” in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid”

With 2022 now in the rearview, the movie industry is gearing up for some blockbuster releases in the new year. Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, dramas, or otherwise, the next 12 months will include something for everyone, especially supporters of Black cinema.

This year we’ll see premieres from some of the more popular film franchises in entertainment. In the first quarter, Creed III is set to hit theaters. The Michael B. Jordan-directed sports drama also features Jonathan Majors as the primary antagonist, rounded out by a cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and the incomparable Phylica Rashad. The public can also look forward to the sequel to 2021’s Dune in the fall, where Emmy-winning actress Zendaya reprises her role as Chani.

In recent times, reboots have become a thing in Hollywood and the trend will continue throughout this year. Next week, the House Party remake comes to silver screens worldwide, and on May 26, The Little Mermaid is scheduled for release. This new version of the Disney classic starring Halle Bailey tells the story of Ariel, a curious underwater princess intrigued by the world of humans. Bailey, who had an amazing 2022, added to her list of growing accolades by being the first Black Ariel in this highly-anticipated adaptation.

In December, audiences across the country can see an ensemble cast shine in The Color Purple. Featuring Fantasia as Celie, the film also includes notable entertainers like H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., Aunjanue Ellis, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and more. Bailey can also be seen in the movie, as she was tapped to play the young Nettie Harris.

