2023 Entertainment Preview: 15 Must-See Films Coming This year

With 2022 now in the rearview, the movie industry is gearing up for some blockbuster releases in the new year. Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, dramas, or otherwise, the next 12 months will include something for everyone, especially supporters of Black cinema.
This year we’ll see premieres from some of the more popular film franchises in entertainment. In the first quarter, Creed III is set to hit theaters. The Michael B. Jordan-directed sports drama also features Jonathan Majors as the primary antagonist, rounded out by a cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and the incomparable Phylica Rashad. The public can also look forward to the sequel to 2021’s Dune in the fall, where Emmy-winning actress Zendaya reprises her role as Chani.
In recent times, reboots have become a thing in Hollywood and the trend will continue throughout this year. Next week, the House Party remake comes to silver screens worldwide, and on May 26, The Little Mermaid is scheduled for release. This new version of the Disney classic starring Halle Bailey tells the story of Ariel, a curious underwater princess intrigued by the world of humans. Bailey, who had an amazing 2022, added to her list of growing accolades by being the first Black Ariel in this highly-anticipated adaptation.
In December, audiences across the country can see an ensemble cast shine in The Color Purple. Featuring Fantasia as Celie, the film also includes notable entertainers like H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., Aunjanue Ellis, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and more. Bailey can also be seen in the movie, as she was tapped to play the young Nettie Harris.
Scroll below to see a full list of the most anticipated films of 2023.
01
House Party (1/13)
The reimagining of the 1990 classic follows two friends who throw a massive party in the house of NBA superstar LeBron James, who also produced the movie and appears as himself. It stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole.
02
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2/17)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as size-shifters Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in a new adventure that will have them facing the MCU’s new villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.
03
Creed III (3/3)
Franchise star Michael B. Jordan is stepping behind the camera for this entry, which will see Adonis Creed face off against a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy – Damian Anderson – played by Jonathan Majors.
04
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5/5)
This third installment of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy catches up with the crew in a post-Thanos universe. Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is now riding with the Ravagers while the Guardians must take on a new threat – Adam Warlock.
05
Fast X (5/19)
The second-to-last installment of the Fast & Furious franchise will see Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and more come together again.
06
The Little Mermaid (5/26)
The latest live-action animation from Disney is a remake of the 1989 classic and will have Halle Bailey starring as Princess Ariel.
07
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (6/2)
Shameik Moore reprises his role as Miles Morales in this animated sequel. be on the lookout for new Spider-people, including Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk, and Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman.
08
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6/9)
The first Transformers movie since 2017’s The Last Knight stars Dominique Fishback and centers on Brooklyn archaeologists in the 1990s who uncover an ancient conflict.
09
The Marvels (7/28)
This new sequel sees the mega-powerful Avenger joined by a grown-up Monica Rambeau (WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris) and teenage mutant and Captain Marvel stan, Kamala Khan.
10
Equalizer 3 (9/1)
Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington are back for the latest movie about retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall.
11
Kraven the Hunter (10/6)
Ariana DeBose stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson who plays big-game hunter Sergei Kravinoff, a Spider-Manvillain.
12
The Exorcist Sequel (10/13)
Starring Leslie Odom, Jr., The Exorcist, a sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a demon, will hit theaters in October 2023.
13
Dune: Part Two (11/3)
The second half of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation will pick up where Part One left off. It stars Emmy winner Zendaya, who will reprise her role as Chani.
14
The Color Purple (12/20)
The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, stars Fantasia as Celie, with Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis and Ciara among the supporting cast.
15
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (12/25)
On Christmas Day, we will see the return of Jason Momoa’s DC superhero, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta and Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna.