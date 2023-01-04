2023 Entertainment Preview: 12 Concert Tours You Can’t Miss This Year

There’s nothing better than a good, old fashioned, live performance. Throughout the years, concerts have served as definitive moments in our lives, as well as the opportunity to bond with friends or loved ones while listening to some of the best artists of the time. In 2023, the top entertainers in hip-hop and R&B will take their talents on tour, so make sure to purchase those tickets early because they more than likely will sell out sooner than later.

Fresh off of the success of her second studio album, SZA will embark on the highly-anticipated SOS Tour in February. The 19-date run will hit cities such as Detroit, Toronto, DC, New York, Atlanta, and several others. That same month, the collection of KEM, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild will go on their Soul II Soul Tour until mid-May. For a bit of nostalgia, Janet Jackson and New Edition both start their separate tours, titled Together Again and The Legacy Tour, respectively.

Perhaps the most sought after tour is that of Beyoncé. At press time, no dates have been confirmed, but she announced that she would in fact be going on the road this summer. Audiences across the globe can also look forward to concert runs from The Weeknd, Lizzo, WizKid, and more.

Take a look at our list of concert tours that you shouldn’t miss in 2023.