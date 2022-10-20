Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Gareth Cattermole / Frederick J. Brown / Rodin Eckenroth / BET

Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.

“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said Cole in a news release. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Deon Cole attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for the Soul Train Awards. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead all nominees with an impressive 7 nods; Ari Lennox garnered the second most nominations with a total of 6; and Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each. Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy each received 4 nominations, while Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nods.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producer of The Soul Train Awards along with Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

The Soul Train Awards 2022 presented by BET will air Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. See the full list of nominees here.