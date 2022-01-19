Drake, ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Regina King Snag NAACP Image Awards Noms

The NAACP Image Awards nominations list has officially been announced.

The organization held a virtual nomination event for this year’s award ceremony via Instagram, announcing nods for heavy hitters in media and music. Hosted by black-ish star Marcus Scribner, actress Kyla Pratt, and pop songstress Tinashe, the event covered nominees in over 80 categories across film, television, streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and social media.

Leading the pack is The Harder They Fall, which swept the film categories and saw individual nods for most of its cast, including Outstanding Actor and for Jonathan Majors, Outstanding Supporting Actor for both Delroy Lindo and Idris Elba, Outstanding Supporting Actress for both Danielle Deadwyler and Regina King, and Outstanding Motion Picture Soundtrack, just to name a few.

Regina King is set to be one of the evening’s major players, nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and Tiffany Haddish.

Both Cynthia Erivo‘s and Jennifer Hudson’s individual portrayals of Aretha Franklin snagged multiple nominations for film and streaming categories. Erivo was also nominated for Outstanding New Artist for her debut R&B album 1+1.

On the music front, Drake, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Giveōn, and Jazmine Sullivan will battle it out for Outstanding Album. Drake is also nominated in both the Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song categories, as well as Outstanding Collaboration for his hit song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future.

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black excellence,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills told Variety. “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET and NAACP can.”

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will air on February 26 at 8 pm on BET. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live broadcast will not have an audience present due to current COVID conditions. Voting is now open to the public at NAACPImageAwards.net.

The complete list of nominees is available via the NAACP Image Awards site as well. Take a look at highlights of the film, streaming, and music categories below: