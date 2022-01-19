Drake, ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Regina King Snag NAACP Image Awards Noms

The NAACP Image Awards nominations list has officially been announced.
The organization held a virtual nomination event for this year’s award ceremony via Instagram, announcing nods for heavy hitters in media and music. Hosted by black-ish star Marcus Scribner, actress Kyla Pratt, and pop songstress Tinashe, the event covered nominees in over 80 categories across film, television, streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and social media.
Leading the pack is The Harder They Fall, which swept the film categories and saw individual nods for most of its cast, including Outstanding Actor and for Jonathan Majors, Outstanding Supporting Actor for both Delroy Lindo and Idris Elba, Outstanding Supporting Actress for both Danielle Deadwyler and Regina King, and Outstanding Motion Picture Soundtrack, just to name a few.
Regina King is set to be one of the evening’s major players, nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and Tiffany Haddish.
Both Cynthia Erivo‘s and Jennifer Hudson’s individual portrayals of Aretha Franklin snagged multiple nominations for film and streaming categories. Erivo was also nominated for Outstanding New Artist for her debut R&B album 1+1.
On the music front, Drake, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Giveōn, and Jazmine Sullivan will battle it out for Outstanding Album. Drake is also nominated in both the Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song categories, as well as Outstanding Collaboration for his hit song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future.
“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black excellence,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills told Variety. “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET and NAACP can.”
The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will air on February 26 at 8 pm on BET. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live broadcast will not have an audience present due to current COVID conditions. Voting is now open to the public at NAACPImageAwards.net.
The complete list of nominees is available via the NAACP Image Awards site as well. Take a look at highlights of the film, streaming, and music categories below:
01
Entertainer of the Year
Lil Nas X
Jennifer Hudson
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
02
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
03
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Will Smith – King Richard
04
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry – Bruised
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Tessa Thompson – Passing
05
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall
James Anthony with corwdMGMT via Getty Images
06
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Audra McDonald – Respect
Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
07
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Bruised
American Skin
CODA
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Netfl
08
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised
Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man
Sheila Atim – Bruised
09
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
King Richard
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Respect
The Harder They Fall
10
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright – Sing 2
Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon
Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo
Eric André – Sing 2
11
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jamila Wignot – Ailey
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall
Liesl Tommy – Respect
Rebecca Hall – Passing
12
Outstanding Comedy Series
Harlem
black-ish
Insecure
Run the World
The Upshaws
13
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis – Insecure
14
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Issa Rae – Insecure
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
Regina Hall – Black Monday
15
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kendrick Sampson – Insecure
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole – black-ish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Laurence Fishburne – black-ish
16
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish
Amanda Seales – Insecure
Jenifer Lewis – black-ish
Natasha Rothwell – Insecure
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
17
Outstanding Drama Series
Pose
Queen Sugar
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
18
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Billy Porter – Pose
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
19
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Mathew Imaging
20
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi
Daniel Ezra – All American
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
Joe Morton – Our Kind of People
21
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost
Alfre Woodard – SEE
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy
Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us
22
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Love Life
Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
The Underground Railroad
23
Outstanding New Artist
Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1
Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition
Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat
Tems – If Orange Was A Place
Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us
(Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)
24
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy”
Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black
Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
25
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
26
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Damage” – H.E.R.
27
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
28
Outstanding Album
“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic
“Back of My Mind” – H.E.R.
“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan
“When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time” – Givēon