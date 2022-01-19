Drake, ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Regina King Snag NAACP Image Awards Noms
By Rivea Ruff ·

The NAACP Image Awards nominations list has officially been announced.

The organization held a virtual nomination event for this year’s award ceremony via Instagram, announcing nods for heavy hitters in media and music. Hosted by black-ish star Marcus Scribner, actress Kyla Pratt, and pop songstress Tinashe, the event covered nominees in over 80 categories across film, television, streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and social media.

Leading the pack is The Harder They Fall, which swept the film categories and saw individual nods for most of its cast, including Outstanding Actor and for Jonathan Majors, Outstanding Supporting Actor for both Delroy Lindo and Idris Elba, Outstanding Supporting Actress for both Danielle Deadwyler and Regina King, and Outstanding Motion Picture Soundtrack, just to name a few.

Regina King is set to be one of the evening’s major players, nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and Tiffany Haddish.

Both Cynthia Erivo‘s and Jennifer Hudson’s individual portrayals of Aretha Franklin snagged multiple nominations for film and streaming categories. Erivo was also nominated for Outstanding New Artist for her debut R&B album 1+1.

On the music front, Drake, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Giveōn, and Jazmine Sullivan will battle it out for Outstanding Album. Drake is also nominated in both the Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song categories, as well as Outstanding Collaboration for his hit song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future.

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black excellence,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills told Variety. “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET and NAACP can.”

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will air on February 26 at 8 pm on BET. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live broadcast will not have an audience present due to current COVID conditions. Voting is now open to the public at NAACPImageAwards.net.

The complete list of nominees is available via the NAACP Image Awards site as well. Take a look at highlights of the film, streaming, and music categories below:

01
Entertainer of the Year
Lil Nas X Jennifer Hudson Megan Thee Stallion Regina King Tiffany Haddish
02
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall Judas and the Black Messiah King Richard Respect The United States vs. Billie Holiday
03
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Will Smith – King Richard
04
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday Halle Berry – Bruised Jennifer Hudson – Respect Tessa Thompson – Passing
05
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall
James Anthony with corwdMGMT via Getty Images
06
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard Audra McDonald – Respect Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah Regina King – The Harder They Fall
07
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Bruised American Skin CODA Test Pattern The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
08
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man Sheila Atim – Bruised
09
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
King Richard Coming 2 America Judas and the Black Messiah Respect The Harder They Fall
10
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright – Sing 2 Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo Eric André – Sing 2
11
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Jamila Wignot – Ailey Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall Liesl Tommy – Respect Rebecca Hall – Passing
12
Outstanding Comedy Series
Harlem black-ish Insecure Run the World The Upshaws
13
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle – Black Monday Anthony Anderson – black-ish Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years Jay Ellis – Insecure
14
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish Issa Rae – Insecure Loretta Devine – Family Reunion Regina Hall – Black Monday
15
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kendrick Sampson – Insecure Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine Deon Cole – black-ish Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live Laurence Fishburne – black-ish
16
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish Amanda Seales – Insecure Jenifer Lewis – black-ish Natasha Rothwell – Insecure Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
17
Outstanding Drama Series
Pose Queen Sugar 9-1-1 All American Godfather of Harlem
18
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall Billy Porter – Pose Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
19
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told Queen Latifah – The Equalizer Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Mathew Imaging
20
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi Daniel Ezra – All American Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem Joe Morton – Our Kind of People
21
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost Alfre Woodard – SEE Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us
22
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Love Life Colin in Black & White Genius: Aretha Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” The Underground Railroad
23
Outstanding New Artist
Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat Tems – If Orange Was A Place Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us
(Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)
24
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary” J. Cole – The Off-Season Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
25
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind Ari Lennox – “Pressure” Beyoncé – “Be Alive” Chlöe – “Have Mercy” Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
26
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé “Have Mercy” – Chlöe “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan “Damage” – H.E.R.
27
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat “Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow “My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
28
Outstanding Album
“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic “Back of My Mind” – H.E.R. “Certified Lover Boy” – Drake “Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan “When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time” – Givēon