The 74th Annual Tony Awards aired last night, highlighting the achievements of stars of the Broadway stage and the producers, directors, and managers that make it all possible.

The biggest winner of the night was A Soldier’s Play, the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1981 drama written by Charles Fuller that uses the backdrop of segregation in the military during World War II to examine socioeconomic and colorist lines of division Black people often draw amongst ourselves. The show won for Best Revival of a Play for its 2020 pre-pandemic run and garnered David Alan Grier his first-ever Tony for his performance in the production.

Broadway veteran Adrienne Warren took home her first Tony as well, winning for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical for her inspired performance as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Take a look at the rest of the night’s big winners:

