The 74th Annual Tony Awards aired last night, highlighting the achievements of stars of the Broadway stage and the producers, directors, and managers that make it all possible.
The biggest winner of the night was A Soldier’s Play, the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1981 drama written by Charles Fuller that uses the backdrop of segregation in the military during World War II to examine socioeconomic and colorist lines of division Black people often draw amongst ourselves. The show won for Best Revival of a Play for its 2020 pre-pandemic run and garnered David Alan Grier his first-ever Tony for his performance in the production.
Broadway veteran Adrienne Warren took home her first Tony as well, winning for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical for her inspired performance as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
Take a look at the rest of the night’s big winners:
01
Adrienne Warren – Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
A Broadway veteran, Adrienne Warren has starred in classics such as The Wiz, and Dreamgirls. Her most recent role as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical earned her her first Tony Award.
02
David Alan Grier – Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Best known for his comedic performances on the large and small screen over the last three decades, Grier took home his first-ever Tony Award for his moving performance as Tech Sergeant Vernon C. Waters in the Broadway revival of A Soldier’s Play.
03
Kenny Leon – Best Revival of a Play
Kenny Leon accepted the Best Revival trophy on behalf of A Soldier’s Play, which he directed for its 2020 run on Broadway.
04
Irene Gandy – Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater
Legendary Broadway press agent and producer Irene Gandy took home the honor after 50 years in the industry, marketing and promoting Black productions and producing classics like Porgy & Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.
05
Beverly Jenkins – Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater
Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins has worked on roughly 30 productions over the years, including The Lion King, Aida, Dreamgirls, and A Bronx Tale.
06
Woodie King, Jr. – Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater
Legendary director and producer Woodie King, Jr. boasts a long and impressive list of productions under his belt, perhaps most notably A Rasin in the Sun and For Colored Girls.