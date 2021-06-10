ICYMI: Your Favorite ’90s Stars Stepped Out For The 2021 Black Music Honors

This past weekend, Black Music Honors tapped the ultimate celebration of Black music during Black Music Month no less. The annual award show hosted by Loni Love honored Grammy Award nominees Angie Stone, Ginuwine, and Marvin Sapp. Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Ramsey Lewis was also presented with the Legends Award while the National Museum of African American Music received the Legacy Award.

Q Parker of 112, Pleasure P of Pretty Ricky, and Jacquees participated in the tribute performance to Ginuwine who was honored with the Urban Music Icon Award. Other performers included Chrisette Michele, Montell Jordan, Avery Sunshine, CeCe Winans, After 7, and Syleena Johnson.

The Black Music Honors begins airing tomorrow with tributes to Ginuwine, Angie Stone, Ramsey Lewis, Marvin Sapp and the National Museum of African American Music! Don't miss it. Find the station airing the show in your city at https://t.co/FbZhrvwEMl @BlackMusicHonor pic.twitter.com/R3HF4RUKUg — Black Music Honors (@BlackMusicHonor) June 4, 2021

Black Music Honors will air on Bounce TV Saturday, June 19 at 1 pm EST with a special Juneteenth Emancipation Day tribute by Speech of Arrested Development. Check out all of your favorite singers who graced the red carpet for the show’s taping below.