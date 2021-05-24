15 Movies We Can’t Wait To See This Summer

The summer is always good for three things: new music drops, fashion collaborations, and new movies. Summer movies always bring the most action-packed, drama-filled tear-jerking films. What makes it even better this season is that we’re in a place where theatres are opening up, vaccinations are being distributed, and COVID regulations are being lifted. This will be sure to give moviegoers a better experience whether they’re six feet apart from the next reclining chair over in select theatres or watching it at home.
Between the new Marvel movie Loki starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw to the highly-anticipated Bronx-based musical In The Heights with Corey Hawkins, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and candy, check your subscription services and get ready to add all of these films to your queue.
01
Zola
‘Zola’ starring Taylour Paige and co-written by Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris will be premiering on June 30th, 2021. The A24 based-on-a-true-story drama follows the chronicles of a Detroit waitress in a 48 hour span of an adventure gone wrong.
02
Space Jam
With Lebron James as the lead and Don Cheadle in the starring villain role this sequel promises to be as good as it’s 1996 predecessor.
03
Candyman
You don’t have to say “Candyman” three times to see him this summer. Releasing August 27, the highly anticipated horror will be starring Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams.
04
Fatherhood
Starring comedian Kevin Hart and ‘Them: Covenant’ actress Melody Hurd, this 2021 summer drama film is based on ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love’ by Matthew Logelin as it chronicles a man who raises his daughter following the untimely death of his wife.
05
In The Heights
Produced by ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical feel-good film with Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, and Leslie Grace follows the tale of a bodega owner from the Bronx weighing his options about retiring to the Dominican Republic and selling his shop.
06
Respect
This long-awaited biopic of Aretha Franklin’s upbringing starring Jennifer Hudson after being pushed back from last year is finally here. Dropping on August 13, 2021, the film will also feature Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans and Forest Whittaker.
07
Cinderella
This 21st-century rendition of this classic fairytale will premiere on July 16th. The film will star singer Camila Cabello and Billy Porter as a genderless fairy godmother.
08
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek, this action film chronicles bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’s wife Sonia. The film premieres June 16, 2021.
09
Loki
With ‘American Honey’ actress Sasha Bianca Lane and ‘Beyond The Lights’ star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, this new Marvel feature premiering June 11th will have Loki at its center storyline.
10
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway
Coming to you from Columbia Pictures, the ‘Peter Rabbit’ sequel will feature David Oyelowo as Nigel Basil-Jones. Peter goes out into the big city seeking adventure and meets a few shady characters who shake up his family’s new living situation.
11
Summer of Soul
Coming to Hulu on July 2, QuestLove is bringing us a ‘Summer of Soul’ with his new film. The full title, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is described as a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.
12
The Tomorrow War
Starring Sam Richardson, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, and Chris Pratt, ‘The Tomorrow War’ is coming to June 18 on Amazon Prime Video. In this action film, a man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.
13
Jungle Cruise
Idris Elba will be coming to the Suicide Squad as the new character Bloodsport on August 6, 2021 as it follows the further adventures of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and their team of villains.
14
Suicide Squad 2
Idris Elba will be coming to the Suicide Squad as the new character Bloodsport on August 6, 2021 as it follows the further adventures of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and their team of villains.
15
Resort to Love
Netflix’s new Alicia Keys-produced movie stars Christina Milian and former SNLer Jay Pharoah in this romantic comedy. Based in East Africa, this film coming out on July 29 chronicles Erica, an aspiring singer who lands a gig at an island resort but runs into her ex-fiancé Jason, who’s getting married on the island.
TOPICS: summer movies