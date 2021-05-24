15 Movies We Can’t Wait To See This Summer

The summer is always good for three things: new music drops, fashion collaborations, and new movies. Summer movies always bring the most action-packed, drama-filled tear-jerking films. What makes it even better this season is that we’re in a place where theatres are opening up, vaccinations are being distributed, and COVID regulations are being lifted. This will be sure to give moviegoers a better experience whether they’re six feet apart from the next reclining chair over in select theatres or watching it at home.

Between the new Marvel movie Loki starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw to the highly-anticipated Bronx-based musical In The Heights with Corey Hawkins, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and candy, check your subscription services and get ready to add all of these films to your queue.