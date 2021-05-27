14 Summer TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch

Summer doesn’t only mean sunshine, short shorts, and cute skirts. The season also marks the return of some of our favorite shows and the premiere of new ones.
Sure most of us will be out more this year — vaccine willing — but you’ll need something to watch when you return home from those boozy brunches on Sunday afternoons or when hanging with family or your boo on Friday nights. Whether you live for a teen drama or true-crime is your thing, we guarantee you’ll find these summer TV shows as binge-worthy as we do.
01
Beat Shazam
Think you can beat Shazam? Find out during the season 4 premiere on FOX. Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx return on Thursday, June 3 at 8 PM EST.
02
Celebrity Family Feud
Hosted by Steve Harvey, join your favorite celebrity families in this game show face-off called ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Season 7 returns on ABC on Sunday, June 6 at 8 PM EST.
03
David Makes Man
OWN’s highly-anticipated series makes a triumphant return for a second season on Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. EST.
04
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”
Starz will be unleashing the third book of ‘Power’ with its third book ‘Raising Kanan’ starring Tony© Award Winner Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps and Lovie Simone.
05
Blindspotting
STARZ will be showcasing its new comedy series ‘Blindspotting’ on Sunday, June 13 at 9:00PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The series will star Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Turner, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Jaylen Barron.
06
The Haves and The Have Nots
Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ returns to OWN for another season on June 1st with some of your fave recurring actresses including Tika Sumpter, Ashley Robinson and Crystal R. Fox.
07
Beyond The Pole
WeTV’s ‘Beyond The Pole’ is back for a second season on June 3rd as it gives you an update on the lives of your favorite cast members.
08
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly
Grammy award-winning singer Monica hosts a new true crime series on VH1, ‘Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly,’ and premieres June 7.
09
Sex/Life
Starring Boogie actress Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow, Netflix’s new series ‘Sex/Life’ will be premiering on June 25. As described on IMDb, ‘a suburban wife and mother takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her present on a collision course with her wild-child past.’
10
Riverdale
CW’s Riverdale returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, July 7 for its summer premiere. Vanessa Morgan will be returning as Toni Topaz, Asha Bromfield as Melody, and Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy.
11
Gossip Girl
Though there’s no official release date, HBO Max will be premiering the highly anticipated ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot in July 2021.
12
Lupin
Coming to Netflix on June 11, Omar Sy returns as the title character for part two of ‘Lupin’.
13
Grown-ish
Yara Shahidi’s ‘Grown-ish’ gang returns for a fourth season on Freeform July 8th as they embark on their new journey to senior year at Cal U.
14
The Good Fight
The fifth season of ‘The Good Fight’ hits Paramount+ on June 24 as we watch thicker plot lines boil over for our fave complex characters running a Black law firm, complicated relationships and more.