14 Festivals That You Can’t Miss This Spring

Festival season is finally upon us.

Whenever April is on the calendar and the weather warms up, music enthusiasts from all over begin to migrate from city to city in order to attend their favorite music festival. Road trips with old friends and fellowship with new acquaintances, combined with performances from the seminal artists of this generation, creates an amazing time for all parties involved.

Events such as Lovers and Friends, the I Love R&B Festival, and the Capital Jazz Fest will give audiences a taste of the nostalgia, while Coachella, Bonnaroo, and the Governors Ball feature today’s biggest and brightest stars. Regardless of which festival you decide to hit up, you really can’t go wrong with either.

Take a look at the festivals that you must attend during the spring season.

Coachella Music Festival

When April 14-16 and 21-23

Where Indio, CA

What: Known as the event that kicks off the festival season, Coachella is one of the most exciting music experiences one can attend. Held in the Indio desert for back to back weekends, what once was a small electronic festival has become a cultural staple in American life.

Cost: $599 and up.

New Orleans Jazz Festival

When: April 14-16 and 21-23

Where: New Orleans, LA

What: With New Orleans being one of the most interesting cities in the world, you don’t ever really need a reason to go there. So, when a festival is in town, there’s no excuse for you to be anywhere else. For two weekends, the New Orleans Jazz Festival will feature 12 stages of music and an alumni list that stretches past 22,000 performers since 1970.

Cost: $5 for kids, $85 and up for adults.

Something In The Water

When: April 28-30

Where: Virginia Beach, VA

What: Organized by Pharrell Williams, the Something in the Water Festival features a star-studded, varied lineup of artists in a variety of genres. This year it moves back to its inaugural city of Virginia Beach.

Cost: $399 for General Admission.

Beale Street Music Festival

When: May 5-7

Where: Memphis, TN

What: Thai first weekend in May brings people from around the country and the world to the Beale Street Music Festival in the music mecca of Memphis. This three day event has attracted 1.1 million visitors for an eclectic lineup that includes contemporary rock, blues, soul, and more.

Cost: $205 and up.

Lovers & Friends

When: May 6

Where: Las Vegas, NV

What: The single day festival taking place in downtown Las Vegas features food, fun, and a wide list of performers ranging from Usher, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Nelly, Chris Brown, and Mariah Carey, among others.

Cost: $335

Hangout

When: May 19 – 21

Where: Gulf Shores, AL

Cost: $329 and up.

I Love R&B Festival

When: May 27

Where: Long Beach, CA

What: This upcoming fest will highlight the biggest and best lineup of your favorite R&B performing artists, from old school classics to the hit records of today. The Queen Mary festival grounds has never seen an event quite like this.

Cost: $79 and up.

Afro Nation Miami

When: May 27 & 28

Where: Miami, FL

What: Held on Memorial Day weekend, Afro Nation Miami is an exciting edition of Afro Nation, and will bring some AfroBeats giants such as Burna Boy, WizKid, Fireboy DML, Beanie, Mavado, and more.

Cost: $225 and up.

Roots Picnic

When: June 2 – 4

Where: Philadelphia, PA

What: Roots Picnic, named after its founders and iconic hip-hop legends, The Roots, takes place at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Expanding into New York, they have made it clear the festival will always keep its roots in Philadelphia where it has helped grow the cultural landscape. Although founded by hip-hop icons, the festival features a diverse lineup of R&B, rap, and indie alternative.

Cost: $189 and up.

Capital Jazz Fest

When: June 2 – 4

Where: Washington, DC

Cost: $79.50 and up.

Hive Music Festival

When: June 9 & 10

Where: Salt Lake City, UT

What: Utah is a hidden gem, and also hosted the NBA All-Star game this past February. Now, visitors can head to the State Fairpark to attend HIVE, the two-day hip-hop music festival. Performers include GloRilla, Joey Bada$$, Blxst, NLE Choppa, and more.

Cost: $250 and up.

The Governors Ball

When: June 9 – 11

Where: New York City

What: Billed as NYC’s biggest party, The Governors Ball will feature a range of dishes from some of NYC’s top restaurants, as well as performances from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Saba, Metro Boomin, and more.

Cost: $139 and up.

Bonnaroo

When: June 15 – 18

Where: Manchester, TN

What: For the past 20 years, no other music festival has captured the spirit of pastime fellowship like the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Bonnaroo burst onto the scene in 2002, growing into a must-attend event. It may not be the oldest or the largest, but Bonnaroo is the quintessential American music festival.

Cost: $360 and up.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

When: June 17 & 18

Where: Los Angeles, CA

What: The top acts in jazz and more descend on the Hollywood Bowl for two days of incredible music and even more excitement.Cost: $29 – $79