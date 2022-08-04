14 Music Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss This Fall
Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Okla Jones ·

With summer almost over and fall approaching, there are plenty of up-and-coming festivals to attend as the weather begins to cool down. So whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, R&B or otherwise, the next few months will bring some live events to accommodate everyone’s music taste.

The month of September features several popular music festivals such as Made In America, Life is Beautiful, Firefly Music Fest, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and more. In October, Afrobeats and reggae enthusiasts can enjoy Lost In Riddum 2022, which will include performances from WizKid, Davido, Tems, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, and Burna Boy.

The fall festival season will definitely be one to remember, so make sure to check out as many live events as you can, while you can. So with that being said, take a look at our list of fall music fests below.

01
Outside Lands: August 5 – 7
02
Made In America: September 3 – 4
03
Afropunk Brooklyn: September 10 – 11
04
Life Is Beautiful: September 16 – 18
05
Music Midtown: September 17 – 18
06
Firefly Music Fest: September 22 – 25
07
Monterey Jazz Fest: September 23 – 25
08
iHeartRadio Festival: September 23 – 24
09
Rolling Loud NYC: September 23 – 25
10
Lost In Riddum: October 1 – 2
11
Reggae Rise-Up: October 7 – 9
12
Austin City Limits: October 7 – 9, 14 – 16
13
Blended San Diego: October 8 – 9
15
ONE MusicFest: October 8 – 9
