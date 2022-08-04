14 Music Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss This Fall

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

With summer almost over and fall approaching, there are plenty of up-and-coming festivals to attend as the weather begins to cool down. So whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, R&B or otherwise, the next few months will bring some live events to accommodate everyone’s music taste.

The month of September features several popular music festivals such as Made In America, Life is Beautiful, Firefly Music Fest, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and more. In October, Afrobeats and reggae enthusiasts can enjoy Lost In Riddum 2022, which will include performances from WizKid, Davido, Tems, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, and Burna Boy.

The fall festival season will definitely be one to remember, so make sure to check out as many live events as you can, while you can. So with that being said, take a look at our list of fall music fests below.