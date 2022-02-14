13 Queer Reads We’re Rushing To Add To Our Bookshelves This Valentine’s Day
By Keyaira Boone

Romance books used to be all about billowing white shirts on the uncomfortably swollen chests of tan men rocking awkwardly installed lace fronts. Slowly but surely, the publishing industry has come down to earth. 

Today’s books include love stories that center everyday experiences like heading to the local auto body shop, walking down your school’s hallway, or holding the hand of the most beautiful woman you’ve ever seen in your life. 

Fictional authors are describing what it feels like to experience the flutters of falling in love through the lens of queer people, and non-fiction authors are penning the stories of how casual encounters can blossom into great love stories. 

Some have the dramatic flair of international incidents and major sports franchises while others are more low-key but they’re all filling us up with all the feelings this Valentine’s Day. Follow a burnt-out academic from the dance floor in Vegas to a random trip down the aisle, hear the stories of those who have been muffled, travel along for the hijinks of those who are down for a silly adventure, see how a broken-down car or a ride or the subway can switch up one’s relationship status, or saddle up next to two secret lovers who are finding a way in a sport that isn’t safe for them to love out loud.

See 13 books about queer romance we’re adding to our bookshelves below.

01
Queer Love In Color – Jamal Jordon
The multimedia journalist presents “a photographic celebration of the love and relationships of queer people.”
Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press
Buy Here
02
How to Find a Princess Runaway Royals – Alyssa Cole
A royal romance mystery that centers Blackness? Sign us up!
Photo Credit: Avon
Buy Here
03
I’m So (Not) Over You – Kosoko Jackson (3/16)
Two exes fake a reconciliation to save one’s reputation, but the time together forces them to reconsider their feelings in what looks like a delightful rom-com, set against a fancy family’s wedding festivities.
Penguin Random House
Pre-Order Here
04
Rise To The Sun – Leah Johnson
This adolescent option from the best-selling author takes us back to the first time we felt butterflies.
Scholastic
Buy Here
05
Black Love – Jessica P. Pryde
Pryde reviews the way that Black romance has been depicted – and excluded- from the media we consume.
Berkley Books
Pre-Order Here
06
​​Basketball Jones – E. Lynn Harris
Okay the premise was messy but the intimacy was glorious and we’re gon’ stick beside it.
Photo Credit: Penguin Random House
Buy Here
07
Black. Queer. Southern. Women.- An Oral History – E. Patrick Johnson
Hear about these women’s lives and loves in their own words.
Photo Credit: University of North Carolina Press. © Getty Images / Jim McGuire.
Buy Here
08
Love in Color- Mythical Tales from Around the World
This cluster of short stories retells historical favorites with a new energy.
Photo Credit: © Headline Publishing Group Limited
Buy Here
09
Honey Girl A Novel – Morgan Rogers
A twenty-something stumbles into marriage with a stranger after facing family drama and academic fatigue.
Photo Credit: Park Row
Buy Here
10
Once Ghosted Twice Shy – Alyssa Cole
A royal handler gets her own shot at happily ever after.
Photo Credit: HarperCollins Publishers
Buy Here
11
Friends and Lovers
A trio of friends arrive at intersections in their relationships during a sexy summer in the city of Angels.
Photo Credit: ‎ Independently Published All Rights Reserved
Buy Here
12
Mechanics of Love – Meka James
A broken down car leads to an unexpected love affair.
Photo Credit: Jazen Ink Press
Buy Here
13
The Romantic Agenda – Claire Kann
We’re always here for a fake dating story in a gorgeous setting.
Photo Credit: Berkley Trade
Pre-Order Here

