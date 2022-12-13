13 Must-See Black TV Shows Coming This Winter

While the fall season lineup is the one that is traditionally most publicized, the winter brings some of the best TV shows around; especially for 2022-2023. This year, we see the arrival of original content from several thriving DSPs, along with new seasons from two highly anticipated programs and more.
On December 22, The Best Man: The Final Chapters will finally hit Peacock. Starring Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau, the third and last installment of this iconic franchise will surely bring incredible on-screen moments from one of our favorite cast of actors. As the new year comes around, the second season of BMF will premiere, where we hope to see a continuation of the exciting storyline from season one.
In terms of network television, Grownish, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming, will all be back in January, in addition to the return of Godfather of Harlem after a long hiatus. Rounding out our winter list is Bel-Air, the reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Jabari Banks. Last season’s finale left many stones unturned, so this may turn out to be one of the most watched premieres of the year.
Take a look at some of the Black TV shows airing this winter.
01
Riches (12/2)
This new British TV series starring Deborah Ayorinde is about a family’s struggle for power after the death of its powerful patriarch.
02
Last Chance U: Basketball (12/13)
This season, Last Chance U: Basketball hits the hardwood in East Los Angeles as a coach with strong convictions leads young men who hope to fulfill major college potential.
03
The Game: Season 2 (12/15)
The series relocates from San Diego to Las Vegas and sees new players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles issues like racism, sexism, and classism, as they each play The Game. Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez.
04
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (12/22)
The third installment of The Best Man franchise stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau. As the relationships between the crew evolve and past grievances resurface, we see how unpredictable midlife can be.
05
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (1/3)
Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., this documentary series follows celebrities who are presented with a “book of life” that is compiled with information researched by professional genealogists that allows them to view their ancestral histories, learn about familial connections and discover secrets about their lineage.
06
BMF: Season 2 (1/6)
BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family. The brothers strategically execute a new vision. Starring Demetrius Flenory, Jr. and Da’Vinchi.
07
All the Single Ladies (1/6)
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will debut its new unscripted series All The Single Ladies, a provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world from the perspective of Black women across the nation. The series will debut on Friday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes debuting every Friday night concurrently on both OWN and discovery+.
08
Godfather of Harlem (1/15)
Starring Forest Whitaker as 1960s New York City gangster Bumpy Johnson, Godfather of Harlem was renewed for a third season which is scheduled to premiere on January 15, 2023.
09
Grownish (1/18)
The fifth season onward follows the Johnson family’s firstborn son, Zoey’s younger brother and former college dropout Junior as he attends Cal U following Zoey’s graduation. The show will pick back up in January to build upon September’s fall finale.
10
All-American (1/23)
All-American tells the story of a rising high school American football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide. Starring Daniel Ezra, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, and more.
11
All-American: Homecoming (1/23)
In this spin-off from All-American, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) leaves behind her boyfriend Jordan in Los Angeles and attends Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia where she decides to pursue her dreams of being a pro tennis player.
12
Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (1/31)
Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the four-part series will debut as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two on 21 January and has been co-produced by BBC Studios and PBS, with its US launch to follow.
13
Bel-Air Season 2 (2/23)
This reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is based on Cooper’s short fan film of the same name. It stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones. The series follows Will Smith’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.