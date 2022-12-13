13 Must-See Black TV Shows Coming This Winter

While the fall season lineup is the one that is traditionally most publicized, the winter brings some of the best TV shows around; especially for 2022-2023. This year, we see the arrival of original content from several thriving DSPs, along with new seasons from two highly anticipated programs and more.

On December 22, The Best Man: The Final Chapters will finally hit Peacock. Starring Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau, the third and last installment of this iconic franchise will surely bring incredible on-screen moments from one of our favorite cast of actors. As the new year comes around, the second season of BMF will premiere, where we hope to see a continuation of the exciting storyline from season one.

In terms of network television, Grownish, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming, will all be back in January, in addition to the return of Godfather of Harlem after a long hiatus. Rounding out our winter list is Bel-Air, the reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Jabari Banks. Last season’s finale left many stones unturned, so this may turn out to be one of the most watched premieres of the year.

Take a look at some of the Black TV shows airing this winter.