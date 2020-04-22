11 Secrets We Learned From #LoveandBasketball20

Black Twitter gathered Tuesday to celebrate 20 years of Gina Prince-Bythewood redefining the romantic comedy with Love and Basketball.

Using the hashtag #LoveandBasketball20, the director, cast and crew revealed little known facts about the iconic film as it aired in real time on BET.

Find some of the surprises we learned from the discussion below.

FACT #1: It’s public record the script was changed to include Sanaa Lathan’s real life scar, but the Nappily Ever After actress shared that the original story features young Monica’s tooth being knocked out.

Fun fact: @GPBmadeit changed the script so that it would include my scar on my cheek originally he was supposed to knock Monica’s tooth out! #LoveandBasketball20 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) April 22, 2020

FACT #2: The kissing scene between young Quincy and Monica was never rehearsed because the kids portraying the duo (Kyla Pratt and Glenndon Chatman) played too much.

Fun fact: The kiss didn't happen until on set because @KylaPratt and @glenndonchatman kept laughing and running away in rehearsal. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #3: A pre-tutorial makeup job helped Regina Hall land the role.

We had to convince at @GPBmadeit that @MoreReginaHall could play older than me. So she wore a ton of makeup for the audition 😂 #LoveandBasketball20 https://t.co/y9DSbnf730 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) April 22, 2020

FACT #4: The scene of Monica being trapped in a car with the fine college brother her sister hooks her up with ended on the cutting room floor. Sorry Boris Kodjoe!

Fun fact: we shot the scene of @justsanaa and @BorisKodjoe in the car. had to cut it for time but it was funny. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #5: Quincy almost had another dad. Could you imagine someone replacing Allstate Bae Dennis Haysbert? We certainly couldn’t.

Fun fact: @DennisHaysbert was not keen on playing another man who cheats but he loved the relationship between Zeke and his son and that's why he took the part. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #6: Sanaa’s first scene was with Alfre Woodard.

Fun fact: this was my first day of shooting. “Everytime you lose you get this attitude, but it’s just a game.” @AlfreWoodard #LoveandBasketball20 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) April 22, 2020

FACT #7: The two actresses felt so comfortable with one another that Lathan allowed Woodard to actually slap her during the scene where they argue in the kitchen.

This scene between @justsanaa and @AlfreWoodard is just a masterclass. Alfre took her character to a place I didn't even envision. so exciting for a director. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

not so fun fact: the slap was real. these two went there. then they cried and hugged each other after. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #8: Their chemistry was so real it inspired Woodard to adlib. When she asked Lathan’s character if Spaniards are cursing their mommas in the street, it was pure instinct.

fun fact: Alfre ad-libbed "oh no are they cursing their mommas in Spain?" #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #9: That wasn’t the only improvising done on set. Prince-Bythewood revealed much of that steamy dorm room sex scene between the star-crossed college lovers was unscripted.

so much of strip basketball was ad-libbed by @omarepps and @justsanaa especially the looks between them. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #10: Tyra Banks’s star power earned the production a free trip to Barcelona. Talk about being an OG influencer.

Fun fact: we were able to shoot in Barcelona instead of the Universal backlot because @tyrabanks agreed to wear a Virgin flight attendant uniform in the film. They gave us all the flights for free. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

FACT #11: It was also Banks’ idea to floss her ring in Monica’s face.

fun fact: @tyrabanks ring game was all her. she came up with that. and notice she doesn't look at Monica for a long time. On purpose. #LoveandBasketball20 — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 22, 2020

Of course it couldn’t do a thing in the face of #BlackLove. Monica and Q forever. Happy anniversary Love & Basketball.