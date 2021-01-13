10 Albums We Can’t Wait To Hear In 2021

Over the past year, the music industry has pivoted tremendously in the midst of these uncertain times. With the rise of at-home concerts, digital rollouts, and DIY music videos, 2021 is set to be another intriguing year for music.

This year’s highly anticipated albums range from mainstream favorites such as Drake and Cardi B to beloved newcomers Saweetie and Doja Cat. Fans are also speculating when (and if) Kendrick Lamar will release his long-awaited project. And of course, the question on everyone’s mind, will Rihanna (finally) drop a new album?

ESSENCE compiled an exclusive list of 2021’s most anticipated music releases.