Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Duckett Encourages 2020 HBCU Grads To Invest In Themselves

"Be your authentic self because your narrative is different and necessary."

Some of the most accomplished, respected and powerful business moguls in the nation lent their voices, their stories and their support as ESSENCE and Chase partnered to present the #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation, celebrating the graduating class of 2020.

Missed the official #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony? Click HERE to watch the full program now on ESSENCE Studios!

Speaking with purpose, intent and sincerity, Chase Consumer Banking CEO Thasunda Duckett offered sound words of advice and empowerment to graduates.

“It’s not what you make, it’s what you keep. There’s no better investment you can make than investing in yourself. Nurture your mind, your body and your soul. Invest in your physical health, your mental health and your financial health; it’s key to realizing your full potential.”



Hear her message in full in the video above and then be sure to head over to essencestudios.com to catch the reply of the #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition graduation ceremony.