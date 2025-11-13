Beyond Howard and Hampton: Discover 15 Other HBCUs You Should Know and Meet Their Accomplished Alumni

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Howard. Hampton. Spelman. Morehouse. North Carolina A & T. FAMU. We frequently hear about these exemplary institutions—with good reason. Occasionally, other HBCUs like Fisk (usually in reference to the trailblazing Jubilee Singers), Meharry (their medical and dental schools are legendary) or Tuskegee (thanks largely to the achievements of the groundbreaking Airmen) enter the chat. However, there are more than 100 HBCUs, yet somehow we only focus on a handful of them.

Let’s be clear: The abovementioned schools absolutely deserve to get all the shine they receive—and then some. But we also need to give lesser-known places of higher learning within our community their flowers. Their importance as incubators of leaders in business, education, medicine and other fields is undeniable. Below, 15 distinguished alumni from those HBCUs that you rarely hear about share how their alma mater helped shape who they are today.

Name: Keisha R. Brown, D.D.S.

Alma Mater: Bennett College, Greensboro, North Carolina

Profession + Title: Dentist, Owner of Something to Smile About Dental

What My HBCU Means to Me: Bennett taught me self-confidence and gave me the framework to be a leader in the community. Bennett Belles hold a rich tradition of being leaders, as the Belles of the 1960’s were active planners of and participants in the Civil Rights Movement’s sit-ins. I was president of my junior and senior classes as well as president of my school’s sorority chapter (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated). These experiences, and countless others, taught me skills that I now use to lead my team of all women at my dental practice. I would choose Bennett all over again if given the chance. It is where the girl in me met the woman I would become.

Claflin grad Mercy Chikowore is a public relations pro. ESSENCE Associate Editor Shelby Stewart is a proud Dillard grad.

Name: Mercy Chikowore

Alma Mater: Claflin University, Orangeburg, South Carolina

Profession + Title: Publicist

What My HBCU Means to Me: No shade to the bigger universities (but still, a little shade)—you don’t get lost in the shuffle at Claflin. Everyone, from the university president to your favorite cafeteria lady, knows your name. You can’t hide your foolery or coast through anything; you’re seen. That kind of accountability and care shaped how I treat people, and how I expect to be treated. It also taught me something I still use daily: remember people’s names, their stories and the small details that matter. My very first job at United Negro College Fund came through a Claflin alum—it’s that kind of network. Claflin may be small, but we are mighty. It’s more than a degree; it’s a reminder that I stand on the shoulders of trailblazers who believed in Black excellence long before it was a hashtag.

Dillard’s Shelby Stewart was destined to work in media.

Name: Shelby Stewart

Alma Mater: Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisiana

Profession + Title: ESSENCE Associate Editor

What My HBCU Means to Me: Dillard instilled in me a standard of excellence rooted in both intellect and integrity, and I carry that with me everywhere I go. I value how connected our alumni network is—how we look out for one another, celebrate each other’s wins and continue to pour into current students. There’s also something special about knowing I was shaped by an institution that has produced changemakers across generations; it is a constant reminder that my success contributes to a larger story of Black excellence and resilience. Dillard’s environment not only affirmed my identity but also pushed me to lead with confidence, purpose and pride in every space I enter.

Elizabeth City State’s Danielle Graves is a career pivot guru and executive coach.

Name: Danielle Graves

Alma Mater: Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Profession + Title: Executive Career Coach and Author

What My HBCU Means to Me: Attending ECSU taught me how and when to pivot—even when it’s unpopular. I started college confidently pursuing a degree in Computer Science and graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics instead. These days, a pivot hates to see me coming! I’ve carried that lesson into my career as a former FBI analyst, into my personal life, my businesses, and most recently my book, The Six Figure Quitter. ECSU gave me everything I didn’t know I needed to compete for the most coveted jobs—and win. I am forever indebted to the faculty and staff who curated and championed the scholarships I received that allowed me to matriculate and graduate debt-free!

School therapist Taylor Frazier is a product of Huston-Tillotson.

Name: Taylor Frazier, M.A.

Alma Mater: Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, Texas

Profession + Title: School Therapist

What My HBCU Means to Me: Many people believe you have to attend a big-name university to be taken seriously. I remember when I chose Huston-Tillotson, people asked why I didn’t want to go to a larger school, saying it would make it easier to “walk into rooms.” But I’ve learned that greatness isn’t limited by size or name. I’ve built relationships with professors and peers who continue to pour into me., We learned to lift each other up in rooms where the other isn’t present. If you missed class, you might see your professor at lunch and get a “gentle reminder” to stay on top of things. That kind of support made all the difference.

ESSENCE’s Sapphira Martin developed her leadership skills at Johnson C. Smith.

Name: Sapphira E. Martin

Alma Mater: Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, North Carolina

Profession + Title: ESSENCE Integrated Marketing Manager

What My HBCU Means to Me: JCSU is a founding member of the United Negro College Fund, an organization that supported me with a scholarship during my time at Smith. I was elected SGA Public Relations Officer during my senior year. That position opened countless doors; allowing me to connect with notable alumni, engage with university trustees and build relationships within the city of Charlotte as a campus leader. I’m inspired by the incredible network of “Smithites” who continue to excel in media, tech, politics, education, finance and entrepreneurship. Having the opportunity recently to teach a course in podcasting to current JCSU students has been one of my most appreciative moments.

Kelvin Byers is a Kentucky State alum and helps keeps ESSENCE’s social media platforms buzzing.

Name: Kelvin Byers

Alma Mater: Kentucky State University, Frankfort, Kentucky

Profession + Title: ESSENCE Senior Social Media & Branded Content Editor

What My HBCU Means to Me: As a smaller HBCU, we didn’t have the funding that other schools had. It made me more resourceful—whether that meant coming up with financing for step shows and pageants or creating opportunities for ourselves on campus. I love being a Kentucky State alum because it is a second-chance school that continues to provide opportunities for students regardless of where they’re from or their socioeconomic background.

Langston University alum Ramunda Lark Young is the co-owner and founder of Mahogany Books.

Name: Ramunda Lark Young

Alma Mater: Langston University, Langston, Oklahoma

Profession + Title: Owner/Cofounder, MahoganyBooks Bookstore

What My HBCU Means to Me: I’ll never forget when I wanted to intern at a company in Washington, D.C., but that company did not have funding for my summer stipend. I immediately contacted my professor, Mr. Jim Wallace. He said, “Let me see what I can do about finding a stipend.”, and encouraged me to go after my dream of working for this company. Professor Wallace found funding for me to work in D.C. and it changed my life! I eventually moved to D.C. within weeks of graduating. I met my husband in Washington, D.C. I have a business anchored in the D.C. area, and it’s all because a Langston faculty member believed in me.

Lincoln alum Venice Garner Moore is a force in the mental health space.

Name: Venice Garner Moore

Alma Mater: Lincoln University, Lincoln, Pennsylvania

Profession + Title: Licensed Therapist,Owner of Embracing Your Difference, LLC.

What My HBCU Means to Me: Attending Lincoln introduced me to the notion that family doesn’t always mean blood. I’ve developed lifelong friendships that turned into a family at Lincoln. Also, as a former Ms. Lincoln, my college experiences showed me how to grow into being a true leader. As a writer and poet, I love that I am an alum of the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU which was also attended by Langston Hughes.

Livingstone’s Xellex Z. Rivera, Ph.D. is doing the important work of helping NYC’s homeless population.

Name: Xellex Z. Rivera, Ph.D.

Alma Mater: Livingstone College, Salisbury, North Carolina

Profession + Title: Chief Program Officer, Housing Solutions of New York (Nonprofit service provider focusing on NYC’s homeless population)

What My HBCU Means to Me: During my time at Livingstone, at the age of 19, I lost my best friend and my great-grandfather shortly thereafter. But Livingstone had a way of surrounding you with people who saw your potential even when you couldn’t. Professors, mentors and peers spoke life into me during seasons when I questioned my path. Livingstone didn’t just prepare me for leadership—it helped me understand what it means to lead with purpose, integrity and heart.

Norfolk State University’s Marvina S. Robinson is a powerful force in the wine industry.

Name: Marvina S. Robinson

Alma Mater: Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Virginia

Profession + Title: Founder & CEO, B. Stuyvesant Champagne

What My HBCU Means to Me: When I launched B. Stuyvesant Champagne, that Spartan spirit showed up in full force. Norfolk State alumni were the first to support my brand. It felt like the bat signal went out, only it was a Spartan call, and they answered with love and loyalty. In 2019, an alum who was organizing the launch of NSU’s Innovation Center invited me to speak on a panel and insisted on purchasing champagne at full price (my packaging was not complete, I was not yet ready to launch and he said, “We don’t care”), no discounts, just genuine support from him and the University. That moment reminded me that NSU pride isn’t just spoken, it’s demonstrated.

ESSENCE’s Meaghan Malone is an esteemed North Carolina Central University alum.

Name: Meaghan Malone

Alma Mater: North Carolina Central University, Durham, North Carolina

Profession + Title: ESSENCE Integrated Marketing Manager| Founder of FRM THE CITY & FRM THE YARD

What My HBCU Means to Me: NCCU taught me that purpose and excellence can bloom anywhere. We may not be as well-known as other HBCUs, but small is one thing NCCU is not. We’re a campus that thrives on community, resourcefulness and an unshakable belief that we could build the table if one didn’t exist. That mindset shaped how I move today, whether I’m curating campaigns for ESSENCE or creating spaces like FRM THE YARD, which spotlights and celebrates the brilliance and talent that comes out of HBCUs like mine. As alum, we’re loud about our pride and we prove every day that “lesser known” doesn’t mean “less powerful.”

For Kcyied Zahir, Ed.D., the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore will always be home.

Name: Kcyied Zahir, Ed.D.

Alma Mater: University of Maryland at Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, Maryland

Profession + Title: Education Administrator, Author, Track & Field Coach

What My HBCU Means to Me: At Eastern Shore, I learned that I mattered and that the American narrative of Black excellence was false. We are not the minority, nor the exception. Black excellence is the norm. We are just not exposed to it. I also learned that I am part of the solution…and not part of the problem. I appreciate that I have a home at UMES. Whenever I step on the campus, I get a warm feeling of legacy and purpose.

Wilberforce alum Rochelle Robinson, Psy.D. is breaking barriers as a Black woman college professor and licensed psychologist.

Name: Rochelle “Dr. Ro” Robinson, Psy.D.

Alma Mater: Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio

Profession + Title: Licensed Psychologist, Author, Professor

What My HBCU Means to Me: I attended a PWI before transferring to “The WU” after my sophomore year. I left my first college due to financial reasons and returned home to work before my then-pastor, Reverend Dr. Floyd H. Flake, who was also President at Wilberforce, asked me to consider enrolling. The first thing I thought was, I don’t know a thing about Ohio. They don’t even have corner stores! But I was determined to get an education, so I took the leap. I ended up majoring in Psychology and the trajectory of my life changed. My professors taught me the value of incorporating culture in every area of my work. If I had not had a second chance at Wilberforce, I would not be where I am today.

Surgeon and Xavier grad Ronda Alexander, M.D. — the dancing doctor.

Name: Ronda Alexander, M.D.

Alma Mater: Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana

Profession + Title: Laryngologist (Voice & Airway Physician-Surgeon)

What My HBCU Means to Me: Not only did I start on my journey as a surgeon at Xavier, I learned so much about Blackness and how we express it differently in various parts of our diaspora. I had a safe space to achieve academically since “excellence is the rule, never the exception” at my alma mater. I also had the privilege of working out my adult identity while establishing forever networks through my classmates and sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As a Xavierite, there’s always someone I can call on, whether I have a need or an opportunity.

The 15 schools highlighted here are a mere fraction of the HBCUs we should all have on our radar. Let’s make time to learn more about other remarkable colleges and universities beyond the chosen few that are, and have been, training ground for Black excellence in many cases since the 1800s. Celebrate them, donate to them when possible and say their names, as they too deserve our love and support.