How WTF Media Studios Is Building The Future of Podcasting

Alexx Media and Weezy WTF of WTF Media Studios. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

During the earlier days of podcasting, Alexx Media and Weezy WTF recognized a wide-open lane in the space and decided to take control. What began as an idea manifested into WTF Media Studios—a million-dollar business serving independent creators with an industry-level recording space, top-tier production, and affordable rates that make the media landscape feel more accessible.

Today, this company operates full-service podcast studios in New York and Los Angeles, powering some of the most recognized voices in the industry. But beyond the collaborations what sets WTF Media apart is the story of how it began, and the mission it’s been driven by ever since.

Alexx and Weezy first crossed paths in 2017 when she brought him on to elevate the video production for her breakout podcast, WHOREible Decisions. At the time, Alexx was an independent creative hungry to make his mark, while Weezy was a rising voice in podcasting still figuring out her next steps. Their partnership didn’t begin smoothly—after raising his rates, Alexx was fired from the show and pivoted to work with The Brilliant Idiots. But their professional respect and budding friendship endured.

Weezy WTF and Alexx Media of WTF Media Studios. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

“Her and I just got along,” Alexx recalls. “We started going to the gym together. We were both going through a breakup at the time, and next thing you know, it’s eight years later.” WTF Media officially launched in 2020, and for Weezy, building a business with Alexx felt natural. “He made me feel really valued,” she says. “Our main goal was always about affordable business for podcasters.”

The team’s aligned mindset is what powers the way they hire, too. Rather than looking for résumés packed with experience, they seek out passion. “One of our employees was a photographer at a bar we used to go to,” Weezy says. “Alexx was like, ‘You think you can do video?’ And he said, ‘I think so.’ And now he’s a full-time employee.” These moves have also allowed the brand to curate a diverse, dynamic team—more than 80% of whom are Black, Latino, or Asian. “In the times of DEI, we figured out how to keep it authentic,” Weezy notes. “Our entire staff looks like us.”

Now, the duo is taking that commitment to community one step further. On July 15 at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, WTF Media is hosting a free event to support emerging podcasters. While members can RSVP directly, the team is also opening the doors to 50 non-members—prioritizing up-and-coming creators and those who haven’t had the chance to break through yet.

“We’re going to host a panel and share all the tips we wish we knew when we first started,” says Alexx, who is currently gearing up for the launch of his new show, AM Mornings, which is a contemporary take on old school talk radio. “Then we’ll let people pitch their podcast ideas—and we’ll sponsor the one we love.”

WTF Media’s sponsorship includes free studio time and hands-on mentorship, an opportunity the duo normally charges corporate clients $5,000 to $20,000 for. “We just want to give something to the person that was us 10 years ago,” Weezy adds.

The duo’s aim is simple: to help foster the next wave of podcasting talent, beyond the public figures and influencers who tend to dominate headlines. “The celebrity podcasts are dry,” Weezy says bluntly. “And if we’re keeping it a buck—that’s the essence of my fame.”

“I was a girl in corporate that was just funny and had real stories to tell, and we don’t really see that too often anymore on the front lines,” she continues. “Those shows are maybe more niche, but we’re seeing the Joe Buddens and we’re seeing Charlamagne, and, we love them, but let’s give someone else some shine. One of our most loyal clients is a fast food worker and he spends as much as everyone else.”

Alexx Media and Weezy WTF of WTF Media Studios. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

Despite their success, both founders remain grounded by their early struggles. For Weezy, her biggest lesson is knowing when, and how, to scale. “Podcasters spend too much money up front. Everybody’s rushing to shoot a video when they haven’t built an audience yet. Get your fans first, the people who really need you in their daily lives,” she advises.

Since its inception, WTF Media Studios has been about building a space where people can start, where the barriers feel lower, and where the next generation of creators has a fighting chance. Whether it’s through producing shows in Paris, running mobile studios in the Bronx, or giving free recording time to someone who just needs a shot, this Black-owned brand is reimagining what it means to build a media business, and who gets to be part of it.

Ultimately, it’s all about trusting in yourself, your brand, and never being afraid to take a leap of faith. “There’s no formula for success in this,” Alexx explains. “Sometimes if you have a lane, and [it] is what you’re passionate about, there’s going to be a group of people who also like that particular thing and they’re going to tune in because of that. It might not be millions of people, but at the end of the day, if you build a core fan base, that can keep you set for life.”

NYC-area locals interested in pitching their idea can submit to [email protected] for a chance to be selected as a finalist and invited to pitch in person on July 15 at Dumbo House in Brooklyn.