Winnie Harlow’s Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds NYC

As she stood on the brink of a career milestone, Winnie Harlow found herself overcome with gratitude. “I don’t cry a lot, but I love to cry,” Winnie Harlow tells ESSENCE, reflecting on the emotional moment of being brought to tears ahead of the unveiling of her Madame Tussauds wax figure. “I’ve cried three times already, and I’m so grateful for that, happy tears.”

The supermodel continues to break barriers as a symbol of representation, becoming the first person with vitiligo to be captured in wax. On World Vitiligo Day, she was honored with her own figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City — a moment Harlow saw not just as a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire community.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Fashion model and activist Winnie Harlow is honored with her first wax figure, launching on World Vitiligo Day, at Madame Tussauds New York on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York)

“I feel like this is a landmark for confidence, for standing in yourself and your purpose, and I’m really honored to be able to come here and see me in life form,” Harlow says as glanced at her waxwork.

Harlow collaborated with the Madame Tussauds team for over a year to bring her wax figure to life. From the very beginning, it was important to her that they understood how, because of her vitiligo, her skin is always evolving.

“I was a little nervous when I was asked to do wax work because I thought, she’s not going to look like me as time passes,” Harlow admits. “I think that’s such an important part of my presentation — to show that the light changes over time, and to deepen the understanding of how our skin evolves, and just how beautiful that evolution really is.”

The Jamaican-Canadian cover girl first captured global attention in 2014 as a contestant on cycle 21 of the iconic modeling competition, America’s Next Top Model. Despite finishing in sixth place, her career has flourished ever since. She’s dominated runways across the globe and fronted major campaigns for brands such as Fendi, Bulgari, and Dior. Beyond modeling, she uses her platform to champion body positivity and self-acceptance.

After years of being an advocate and building a community for not just people with vitiligo, but all skin types, Harlow decided to launch Cay Skin—an inclusive skincare line designed for all.

When asked about the inspiration behind her skincare brand, she shared the importance of protection and longevity. “I think it’s really important for everyone who’s under the sun to protect their skin, and that is literally everyone. So SPF is really important. You want to make sure that you’re not only looking for things that make you beautiful, but things that are everlasting.”

Her Glow Face SPF has become a fan favorite because, as she explains, “Not only does it protect me from the sun, it gives me a good goddess sun kiss Island glow, and that is my vibe.”

The entrepreneur’s radiant glow comes not only from her skincare line but from her blossoming love life as well. In February, Harlow got engaged to Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, and to celebrate the moment, the Madame Tussauds team added a special detail to her wax figure — her engagement ring.

Harlow says she’s most excited about her wedding hair, noting, “My mom’s a hairdresser, so it’s always been a special part of my life.”

As she looks ahead to even bigger moments and milestones, Harlow remains grounded in reflection, often thinking about how far she’s come.

“So many people look up to me for representation, but truly, I’m still that little girl who wanted to see herself on a billboard, who wanted to see herself on a cover,” she says. “Through the work I’ve done as a model and entrepreneur, I’ve been able to create the kind of community I once longed for—not just for others, but for myself too.”