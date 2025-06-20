Tyler, the Creator Unveils His New Converse 1908 Collection

Tyler, the Creator, 2025. Photo Courtesy of Converse.

Today, Tyler, the Creator and Converse unveiled the highly anticipated 1908 Collection—a striking new chapter in sneaker design. The release, which debuted at an exclusive LA pop-up and will roll out globally on June 20, marks a major moment for the brand. With the Naut-1 and Coach Jogger leading the charge, the collection is a playful yet intentional reimagining of classic silhouettes, made fresh through Tyler’s singular creative lens.

During a private roundtable discussion ahead of the launch, Tyler offered a candid look at what drew him to Converse’s legacy and how he approached shaping this new wave. While others might lean into nostalgia, Tyler was more interested in pure design instinct. “I honestly hate the idea of nostalgia and things having such a deeper meaning,” he said. “I went through the archives and I was just like, ‘Bro, these shoes are just cool as f**k. I just want to run these and wear them and make ill colorways.’”

The two debut models couldn’t be more distinct. The Naut-1 channels the look of a rugged boat shoe through a daring, preppy-meets-streetwear filter, while the Coach Jogger takes cues from athletic sneakers of the ’70s and ’80s, reworking them for a modern silhouette. Though stylistically different, both designs showcase Converse’s often-overlooked range—and Tyler’s ability to tap into it like only he can.

Tyler’s approach to creative partnerships has always been rooted in authenticity, and his work with Converse is no exception. “You can offer me a hundred million dollars—if I do not f**k with the folks, I’m not doing it,” he said. “Honestly, dude, if Lindsay [Almeida] was not at Converse, I swear to God this contract would be voided and I’m out, on God. And when I did LV, man, anything [Pharrell] needs from me—I’m there. So, it’s the relationships and the people that I have so much love for and gratitude towards that when they call, I’m like, ‘All right, let me see what this is.’”

While he’s known for pushing boundaries in both fashion and music, Tyler’s relationship with Converse started long before the boardroom. Growing up in Los Angeles, the Chuck Taylor was a staple, but worn differently depending on who you were. “Most notably gang-banging culture is where I first saw that shoe,” he told Elizabeth Segran from Fast Company during the discussion. “But then you have the skaters who wore it in a different type of way, and from there it funneled to the punk kids who were wearing it in a totally different way.”

“But again, I’m from L.A., so the way that the Mexican kids wore it growing up was totally different,” he continued. “You might come across a white dad that wore the shoes in a totally different way.” That malleability for one silhouette to translate across several cultures—is what ultimately inspired his approach to this new line.

The 1908 Program as a whole feels like a perfect synergy between Tyler’s left-of-center design sensibilities and Converse’s deep-rooted place in sneaker history. More than a collaboration, it’s a reminder of how archive and innovation can coexist—how even century-old brands can feel brand new when the right artist gets involved.

Tyler, the Creator and Converse’s 1908 Collection is available now.