￼Ts Madison And Dominique Morgan Announced As Grand Marshals For 2022 NYC Pride Parade

After a mostly virtual program with a limited in-person attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NYC Pride is back. Last week, NYC Pride unveiled the grand marshals for the 53rd NYC Pride March—one of the largest annual Pride parades in the world.

On Sunday, June 26, in Manhattan, the march will feature five grand marshals: social media and reality tv star Ts Madison; Okra Project Executive Director Dominique Morgan; transgender former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar; “Saturday Night Live” cast member Punkie Johnson; and ACLU attorney Chase Strangio.

Internet sensation Ts Madison has effortlessly turned her viral moments online to a flourishing career on television and film. The 43-year-old Miami native is best known for her co-hosting her popular show YouTube show The Queens Courtwith rapper Khia and then solo with The Queens Supreme Court. Madison made history as the first transgender person to have their own reality show, TS Madison Experience on WE tv. She recently inked a deal with Fox Soul TV to launch her new show, “Turnt Out with TS Madison.” In 2019, TS Madison was honored in the Out Magazine as one of the top 100 influential LGBT people. Her body of work in television and film for which she is known include Trans-Me, The Lady in the Locket (2017), The Comedy Show (2016), Zola (2021) and Bros. (2022). Madison also appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!

Dominique Morgan is an international award-winning artist, activist, and TEDx speaker. She is the Executive Director of The Okra Project, a grassroots collective that addresses the global crisis of violence by providing resources and meals to Black Trans people. In 2020, Morgan was a Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award recipient, NAACP Freedom Fighter Award recipient, and JM Kaplan Innovation Prize recipient. In 2021 she was the United States nominee for Ten Outstanding Young People in the World. Her new album Pisces In E Flat Major is available on all platforms and her book “Sex Ed for System Facing People” will be available in 2023.

The NYC Pride March kicks off at 12 p.m. on June 26, and will be aired in New York on WABC-TV, as well as ABC7NY.com and ABC News Live. This year’s Pride march with be the first full in-person return, since it was canceled in 2020 for the first time since the annual event started in June 1970.