How Tay Keith Is Using Hip-Hop To Support Cancer Patients And Their Families

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith is channeling his talent and influence into a powerful new initiative that merges music and healing. In partnership with the American Cancer Society, Keith’s foundation, Drumatized Cares, recently launched Music For Healing—a program that brings therapeutic soundscapes to cancer patients and caregivers across Tennessee.

Kicking off at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Nashville, Keith personally visited patients and distributed custom JBL speakers featuring playlists curated by his label. The event marked the beginning of a multi-city effort to offer comfort through music, honoring Keith’s late mother, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Each speaker includes easy-to-follow instructions and connects patients to instrumental tracks designed to calm and uplift. These playlists, produced by Keith and his Drumatized collaborators, offer a musical experience intended to ease emotional stress and promote rest.

The emotional connection between music and healing is at the core of this initiative. For patients navigating the physical and mental toll of cancer treatment, the presence of familiar rhythms and soothing melodies can be a vital part of coping. Through Music For Healing, Keith aims to use his creative gifts in a way that speaks to the heart of the community—and honors his personal journey.

This latest effort reflects Keith’s expanding impact outside of the studio. Known for hits like “Look Alive” and “SICKO MODE,” the Memphis native has become one of hip-hop’s most in-demand producers. But through Drumatized Cares, he’s also become an emerging voice in philanthropic work. In recent years, Keith has launched projects that center youth, arts education, and community wellness.

Earlier in 2025, he connected with Save The Music and Audiomack to donate a hybrid piano and keyboards to Maplewood High School in Nashville, supporting the next generation of music makers. He also spearheaded the My Memphis Poetry Challenge, encouraging young creatives in his hometown to express themselves through words. In 2024, he hosted a Mother’s Day dinner to honor cancer survivors—a deeply personal tribute to his mother’s memory.

With Music For Healing, Tay Keith continues to build on this legacy of service. What began as a gesture of remembrance has evolved into a statewide initiative that will reach Hope Lodge communities across Tennessee, offering not just music, but care, connection, and support.By using his platform to center healing and hope, Keith is demonstrating how hip-hop—so often seen as a force for expression—can also be a powerful tool in the fight against cancer. Through rhythm, intention, and heart, Music For Healing brings a new dimension to his artistry and affirms the role that creativity can play in wellness and recovery.