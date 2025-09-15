Storehouse Voices And ESSENCE Empower Black Women To Boldly Tell Their Own Stories

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

We all have a story to tell. Yet few of us are given adequate opportunities and resources to successfully do so in a major way as authors. The chances are even more slim for us specifically when reports suggests that only 5–7% of published authors are Black, and the stats are only lower for Black women specifically. This lack of representation reflects a broader trend in the publishing industry, which has historically favored voices from predominantly White male backgrounds. Attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Storehouse Voices founder Tamira Chapman is boldly rewriting this script with the help of ESSENCE for a historic contest.

Thanks to a unique collaboration between Storehouse Voices and ESSENCE, Black women have another (necessary) means to defy the odds. Tamira Chapman combined her intellectual property law expertise with her passion for community-driven initiatives in order to lead Storehouse Voices and reshape the book publishing industry. Need more receipts? The astute businesswoman was heralded by our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama after Chapman helped Black women lean into their love of the former FLOTUS’s groundbreaking memoir, Becoming. Storehouse Voices, a partnership between Chapman and Crown Publishing Group (a division of Penguin Random House), has already amplified the voices of culture shifters such as Malcolm D. Lee, who released the critically acclaimed The Best Man book earlier this year.

Participants in this exciting contest have the amazing chance to win $100,000 publishing contract, support from the Storehouse team and expansive visibility through both ESSENCE and Storehouse. Judging criteria includes originality, marketing potential, brand alignment and narrative structure. Hurry, the deadline to submit manuscripts is Friday, September 19, 2025. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 31, 2025. Full contest details, including specifics on manuscript submissions, can be reviewed here.

We’re eagerly looking forward to this beautiful and timely partnership unfolding. This is an opportunity to bring your story to life and share it with the world. Take advantage of it and join an unprecedented publishing movement. Because telling our stories on our terms is powerful.