Luxury Meets Local Legacy At This Caribbean Paradise

Banana Bay, St. Kitts—As the gentle waves of the Caribbean Sea lap against the shores of St. Kitts, the Park Hyatt stands as a place of luxury, history, and cultural immersion. Nestled on Christophe Harbour, it’s more than just a beautiful resort—it’s a place that celebrates the island’s rich history and vibrant culture. Opened in November 2017, this relatively new property has quickly established itself as a premier destination by weaving the heritage of St. Kitts into its design, dining and guest experiences.

“The well-being of our guests is intricately linked to their connection with our local culture,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Juella Gumbs, who ensures every guest feels the warmth of Kittitian hospitality. “From the architecture to the smallest details like the lemongrass we infuse at the spa, every element here tells a story of St. Kitts,” she added as we walked along the beachfront property.

From the moment you step on the property, you’re greeted by a sense that this is a place that’s deeply rooted in the island’s history. The resort offers unique and immersive experiences that honor the island’s past while showcasing its present. Walking around the property, you notice the many references to St. Kitts’ sugar industry, which played a pivotal role in the island’s history until its decline in 2005 and its turn to tourism. The Sugar Mill Spa and Sanctuary, named in homage to this legacy, features a replica of a traditional sugar mill where wellness activities and destination dining experiences are held.

The resort’s architecture draws inspiration from the nearby Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site.This is evident in the majestic arches around the Rampart Pool, which mirror those found in the historic fortress. Such thoughtful design elements pay homage to the enslaved Africans who built these enduring structures.

“This is our way of honoring our ancestors,” Gumbs explained. “It’s a tribute to the ingenuity and resilience of the enslaved Africans who built these structures with limited resources, yet their work stands strong centuries later.”

A cornerstone of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts experience is the culinary experience, where local flavors are celebrated and presented with a contemporary twist. The resort’s restaurants, including Stone Barn and Fisherman’s Village, are named to reflect various aspects of the island’s history and daily life.

A culinary journey I truly enjoyed here was the Destination Dining experience. Chef Jermaine Wikin, one of the resort’s local culinary stars, takes pride in creating dishes that honor St. Kitts’ agricultural heritage. His Island Harvest tasting menu, one of five Destination Dining experiences, offers a farm-to-table experience, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients like chickpeas, plantains and pumpkin in innovative ways. “Everything we serve can be grown here,” Gumbs noted. “It’s about taking our local produce and elevating it to create a memorable dining experience.”

Stone Barn, the resort’s fine dining restaurant, has twice been awarded the title of Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant by the World Culinary Awards. With a menu inspired by nature and paired with exquisite wines, each course here is a sensory journey. “Our executive chef, Carl Christian, has designed a menu incorporating elements of earth, fire, and smoke, offering a unique and immersive dining experience,” Gumbs adds.

Other ways to embrace local culture and community during a stay here include checking out the locally made products, such as hot sauces (aka pepper sauces) and juices made by local artisans and producers. You can also participate in cooking classes and wine tastings, as well as pottery painting classes, candle-making sessions, and painting workshops, all conducted by local artists. These activities provide a hands-on way to engage with the island’s creative spirit.

Once you venture beyond the resort, St. Kitts offers many experiences. Historical tours to see the Brimstone Hill Fortress and Romney Manor provide deeper insights into the island’s past, while adventurous activities like ziplining through the rainforest or hiking the dormant volcano Mount Liamuiga cater to thrill-seekers. New, innovative tours like a snorkeling and spearfishing experience, where guests learn about sustainability and coral reef conservation, highlight the island’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty.

As Gumbs reflects on the resort’s journey, she emphasizes the importance of authenticity and connection. “In a world where travelers seek meaningful experiences, we strive to provide more than just luxury. We offer a chance to truly understand and appreciate the vibrant culture and history of St. Kitts.”

From the meticulously crafted architecture to the culinary delights that celebrate local flavors, it was great to learn that the resort is designed to honor and share the story of St. Kitts, creating unforgettable memories for visitors.