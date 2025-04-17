Smithsonian To Honor Filmmaker Ava DuVernay With 10th Great Americans Medal

Ava DuVernay at the 97th Oscars. Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History boasts a world class collection of objects and artifacts that assist in telling the story of this still-growing country. As far as storytelling, the award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay does that better than most—with projects such as Selma, 13th, When They See Us, and Origin under her belt, she’s established herself as one of the preeminent voices in Hollywood. Now, she’ll be presented with the 10th Great Americans Medal for her contributions as a director, writer, producer and movie distributor.

On May 8, the California native will receive the specially minted 14-karat gold medal for her uncanny ability to embody American ideas, while challenging societal norms and shining a light on America’s complex past. The presentation is part of the Great Americans Medal Awards Program—the museum’s signature honor—and will also include a conversation between DuVernay and Smithsonian Regent Emeritus David M. Rubenstein.

Since its inception in 2016, the Great Americans Medal Award Program has honored trailblazers who have made a lasting impact in their fields and whose philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors have set them apart. DuVernay’s lifelong practice encapsulates the ethos of this initiative, making her the perfect candidate for this honor.

The medal will be given to the incomparable Ava DuVernay from the museum’s Elizabeth MacMillan Director Anthea M. Hartig with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III. Next month’s ceremony streams live at 7pm EST, and the link will be provided to those who pre-register here.