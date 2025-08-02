Rides N’ School Supplies: A Movement At The Intersection Of Car Culture And Community Impact In St. Louis

In St. Louis, a tradition of mentorship continues to evolve—one where the sound of revving engines means more than horsepower. At the intersection of cars, culture and community stands Rides N’ School Supplies (RNSS). Here, vehicles become more than transportation; they serve as vessels of purpose, discipline, and possibility for youth.
“Cars are more than just what we see hitting the road with those four wheels,” explains Derrick Walker, the organization’s founder and president. “It’s a form of motivation and inspiration because some people admire cars they don’t have yet, but want to, and they align that with hard work.”
Founded in 2019, RNSS has grown from a car show to a thriving community ecosystem. This year marks its seventh annual charity car and bike show.
Driven by Purpose: How RNSS Got Its Start
The spark for Rides N’ School Supplies ignited in an unexpected place: a juvenile detention center. There, Walker served as a mentor. Working with young people who lacked the motivation and inspiration that had shaped his own life, Walker recognized a critical gap. “I noticed that these kids need some motivation on the front end, and hopefully this can keep them out of these situations,” he tells ESSENCE.
At its heart lies the understanding of car culture’s unique ability to bridge generations and inspire transformation. The annual car show draws vehicles spanning decades. There are classic rides with spokes and Vogues and modern machines with butterfly doors and oversized rims. Each car carries a story. More importantly, each story carries a lesson.
“You get these people that are entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers and they come in and have these conversations with the youth there, with the people there, and it often leaves them inspired, motivated and wanting to do whatever it takes to get the things that they want,” Walker explains. “It’s not just the car, but it develops a form of work ethic, dedication.”
Beyond the Show: A Year-Round Mission
What began as a mission to inspire young people has evolved into a dynamic, family-led enterprise rooted in authenticity and purpose. Co-founded with Walker’s cousin Nic Collins, who now serves as vice president, the organization also includes Walker’s wife as treasurer and his mother as secretary. “It’s really a family affair,” Walker says.“And we’ve been blessed to do big things with a small group, thanks to our sponsors and our community.”
While the annual Rides N’ School Supplies car show remains the centerpiece, the organization’s reach extends far beyond a single day. That foundation of family support has fueled its expansion into year-round programming, including automotive education, STEM experiences, scholarship awards and multiple car shows. Since 2019, RNSS has awarded nearly $60,000 in scholarships, with this year’s recipients receiving between $2,500 and $3,000 each.
The Automotive Symposium equips young people with hands-on skills—like changing tires, checking oil, and completing safety inspections—that leave them feeling confident and capable. “I’ve heard them say, ‘If my mom is stuck on the side of the road, I know I can help,’” Walker shares. “That kind of experience and exposure is huge.”
RNSS also recognizes the barbershop as a powerful place of cultural connection. Understanding that barbershops serve as informal mentorship spaces, the organization created structured programs that foster learning and relationship-building between generations.
Its STEM initiatives—developed in partnership with Washington University School of Medicine and local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority—have reached more than 150 youth. From gaming development to auto mechanics and science workshops, the programming is intentionally designed to connect education to real-world skills in a way that resonates.
A Community Celebration of Love and Learning
Describing the atmosphere at the annual car show, Walker’s words paint a vivid picture: “It’s love. You’re gonna see people smiling. You’re gonna see energy. It’s just infectious energy and love. You’re gonna be inspired.”
The event experience encompasses multiple touchpoints designed to engage, educate, and inspire. Children select their own backpacks and lunch boxes rather than simply receiving assigned items. Free haircuts from St. Louis’s premier barbers ensure young people feel confident as they prepare for the school year. STEM activities provide hands-on learning experiences that make education tangible and exciting.
Most powerfully, scholarship recipients and their families experience moments of profound gratitude. “You see their parents cry. The parents pull you to the side, saying, ‘Hey, man, thank you so much. You don’t know how much this has helped me. We needed this. We didn’t know this was coming,'” Walker recounts. “Just to be a blessing is a blessing.”
Eyes on the Road Ahead
Looking ahead, Rides N’ School Supplies envisions expanding its scholarship program to provide full-ride opportunities, with particular interest in partnering with Harris-Stowe State University, the only HBCU in St. Louis. They’re also exploring the possibility of taking their model on the road, partnering with organizations in other cities to spread their unique approach to community engagement.
Walker dreams of connecting with celebrity car enthusiasts who share their passion for both automotive culture and community service. “We would love to start seeing these celebrity car enthusiasts come and add to the inspiration,” he explains, mentioning notable figures like DJ Envy, Slim Thug and Big K.R.I.T. as potential collaborators who could amplify their message that “your realm for inspiration and motivation and support is limitless.”
More Than Machines: The Real Power of Car Culture
What sets the organization apart isn’t just its innovative approach to community engagement—it’s a deep understanding of how passion and purpose intersect. The team has recognized that the same dedication required to maintain a classic car mirrors the discipline needed to pursue education, career goals, and personal growth.
In the gleaming chrome and fresh paint of each vehicle at their events, there is a story of persistence, investment, and pride. These aren’t just cars on display. They are tangible examples of what is possible when people commit to their dreams and do the work to achieve them.
As Rides N’ School Supplies celebrates its seventh annual event on Aug. 2, it carries forward a simple but powerful truth. Sometimes the best way to inspire young people isn’t through lectures or traditional programming. Instead, it’s through connecting them with something that already captures their imagination and showing them pathways from admiration to achievement.
In St. Louis’s car culture, RNSS found both a vehicle for engagement and a blueprint for transformation. By combining authentic passion with genuine care, the group shows inspiration can come from unexpected places—sometimes on four wheels, with a powerful engine and a committed community.