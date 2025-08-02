Rides N’ School Supplies: A Movement At The Intersection Of Car Culture And Community Impact In St. Louis

Willie Gates

In St. Louis, a tradition of mentorship continues to evolve—one where the sound of revving engines means more than horsepower. At the intersection of cars, culture and community stands Rides N’ School Supplies (RNSS). Here, vehicles become more than transportation; they serve as vessels of purpose, discipline, and possibility for youth.

“Cars are more than just what we see hitting the road with those four wheels,” explains Derrick Walker, the organization’s founder and president. “It’s a form of motivation and inspiration because some people admire cars they don’t have yet, but want to, and they align that with hard work.”

Founded in 2019, RNSS has grown from a car show to a thriving community ecosystem. This year marks its seventh annual charity car and bike show.

Photo: Shane Parker

Driven by Purpose: How RNSS Got Its Start

The spark for Rides N’ School Supplies ignited in an unexpected place: a juvenile detention center. There, Walker served as a mentor. Working with young people who lacked the motivation and inspiration that had shaped his own life, Walker recognized a critical gap. “I noticed that these kids need some motivation on the front end, and hopefully this can keep them out of these situations,” he tells ESSENCE.

At its heart lies the understanding of car culture’s unique ability to bridge generations and inspire transformation. The annual car show draws vehicles spanning decades. There are classic rides with spokes and Vogues and modern machines with butterfly doors and oversized rims. Each car carries a story. More importantly, each story carries a lesson.

“You get these people that are entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers and they come in and have these conversations with the youth there, with the people there, and it often leaves them inspired, motivated and wanting to do whatever it takes to get the things that they want,” Walker explains. “It’s not just the car, but it develops a form of work ethic, dedication.”

Beyond the Show: A Year-Round Mission

What began as a mission to inspire young people has evolved into a dynamic, family-led enterprise rooted in authenticity and purpose. Co-founded with Walker’s cousin Nic Collins, who now serves as vice president, the organization also includes Walker’s wife as treasurer and his mother as secretary. “It’s really a family affair,” Walker says.“And we’ve been blessed to do big things with a small group, thanks to our sponsors and our community.”

While the annual Rides N’ School Supplies car show remains the centerpiece, the organization’s reach extends far beyond a single day. That foundation of family support has fueled its expansion into year-round programming, including automotive education, STEM experiences, scholarship awards and multiple car shows. Since 2019, RNSS has awarded nearly $60,000 in scholarships, with this year’s recipients receiving between $2,500 and $3,000 each.

Photo: Willie Gates

The Automotive Symposium equips young people with hands-on skills—like changing tires, checking oil, and completing safety inspections—that leave them feeling confident and capable. “I’ve heard them say, ‘If my mom is stuck on the side of the road, I know I can help,’” Walker shares. “That kind of experience and exposure is huge.”

RNSS also recognizes the barbershop as a powerful place of cultural connection. Understanding that barbershops serve as informal mentorship spaces, the organization created structured programs that foster learning and relationship-building between generations.

Its STEM initiatives—developed in partnership with Washington University School of Medicine and local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority—have reached more than 150 youth. From gaming development to auto mechanics and science workshops, the programming is intentionally designed to connect education to real-world skills in a way that resonates.

A Community Celebration of Love and Learning

Describing the atmosphere at the annual car show, Walker’s words paint a vivid picture: “It’s love. You’re gonna see people smiling. You’re gonna see energy. It’s just infectious energy and love. You’re gonna be inspired.”