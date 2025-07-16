Pretty Vee Gets Raw, Real, And Ridiculously Funny In ‘Why Am I Like This?’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After a sold-out debut of her first one-woman show Sharoonnn Said It! in Atlanta, comedian, actress, and writer Pretty Vee is stepping into her boldest era yet. This fall, she’ll hit 12 cities across the U.S. with Pretty Vee Presents: Why Am I Like This?, a hilarious and healing solo performance backed by AEG that blends comedy, drama, and testimony into one unforgettable night.

Why Am I Like This? features some of her most beloved characters—including Sharoonnn, the viral no-filter Jamaican auntie, and P-Nut Mama—alongside a cast of new personas that represent the many sides of her lived experience. The show is a layered journey through Pretty Vee’s mind, from laugh-out-loud moments to intimate reflections about purpose and identity.

For Pretty Vee, this new show is far more than just a tour—it’s a spiritual checkpoint. “I used to always look at it like that—Why am I so different? Why am I so bold? Why am I so unique?” she says. “So I just wanted to tap in and say, you know what? Heck, why am I like this? Where does it root from? What’s my story?”

“I’m like this because I’m gifted,” she adds. “’m like this because I have a calling. These are all the characters that live in me, and I want people to come and enjoy the show because I’m going to put on a show.”

The preparation process for this tour has been intense—but deeply fulfilling. She admits this is due to her being a “perfectionist.” Pulling inspiration from theater greats like Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, and Broadway itself, Pretty Vee is curating every detail of the performance to tell her story with precision and power.

Faith, too, is central to this new chapter. “Every situation, anything that I do, I always have God with me. He does not go anywhere,” she says. “I got here because of fasting and prayer. I got here from a mother’s prayer. I’m living in an answered prayer, so why not carry Him?”

Her journey from viral skits to sold-out theaters is a reflection of that divine orchestration—and a testament to perseverance. As she steps into a bigger spotlight, Pretty Vee isn’t shying away from the emotional weight behind her comedy. The title question—Why Am I Like This?—isn’t just rhetorical. It’s a mirror for her audience, an invitation to laugh, cry, and maybe find a bit of themselves in the wild, wonderful chaos of Pretty Vee’s world.

“This show is me—unapologetic, unfiltered, and finally telling my story my way,” the entertainer notes. “I’ve been the funny girl, the hustler, the one holding it all together—and now I get to bring all of that to the stage. Every city, every show, I’m showing up real, raw, and unfiltered—bringing every character, every layer, and all of me.”

And while the journey continues, Pretty Vee is embracing the moment for what it is: a culmination of faith, hard work, and divine timing. “There’s more to complete, there’s more rooms to walk into, but I feel great that there is a God,” she says. “And I feel great that my gift is making room for me.”

Tickets for Pretty Vee Presents: Why Am I Like This? are now on sale HERE.

2025 Tour Dates & Venues: