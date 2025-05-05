Pastor Keion And Lady Shaunie Henderson’s 2025 Cry Out Con Creates Safe Space To Heal

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The idea of standing up and audibly ‘crying out’ to God through fervent praise and worship—or simply allowing her tears to flow—once made Leah Gavin nervous at her first Cry Out Conference, now widely known as Cry Out Con, when it launched in 2023.

Gavin, a devoted member of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, has deeply valued the fellowship and networking opportunities provided by the faith conference hosted by Pastor Keion Henderson — founder and senior pastor of TLHC — and his wife, Lady Shaunie Henderson. Having attended faithfully each year, she now arrives with great expectation, knowing that Pastor Henderson’s steps are divinely ordered and that everything he and Lady Shaunie do reflects excellence.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 03: Lady Shaunie Henderson and Pastor Keion Henderson speak onstage during day 3 of Cry Out Con 2025 at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“Last year I got my ticket before I knew who was going to be here because I knew the Lord was going to be here, the Holy Spirit was going to be here because he dwells in that church,” she said.

Now, crying out no longer overwhelms her. She closes her eyes and lets it go.

“Now it doesn’t matter who else is in the room. I’m in the room and I know God is in the room and that’s what matters,” Gavin said. “They [the Hendersons] made it definitely comfortable. You see all the people around you who are comfortable with praising. It’s a safe space for that.”

It’s part of the holistic experience that the Hendersons aim to curate for attendees — a safe place where they can heal, transform, be vulnerable and authentic to themselves in their worship, and “cry out” without faking or caring who’s watching.

Throughout the event, they succeeded in creating an atmosphere filled with tears and powerful expressions of faith, as the third-floor general assembly room resonated with heartfelt praise. Clergy, attendees, ushers, conference hosts, musicians, and singers alike released moments of worship, some overcome by the spirit—falling to the floor in reverence as they were gently covered with a cloth.

“It’s just liberating,” said Evangelist LaTrice Ryan, who attended Cry Out Con for the first time this year and preached a passionate evening keynote on Day two of the conference. “Heaven is noisy. Heaven is surrounded by sound. There are thousands and legions of angels crying, ‘Holy, Holy, Holy.’ So why not be at a Cry Out? We don’t come to a Cry Out conference to be quiet.”

The multi-day event showcased powerful keynote addresses from renowned preachers across the country, including Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church Southeast in Chicago and Pastor Eric Thomas, widely recognized as “ET, The Hip Hop Preacher.” Attendees engaged in thought-provoking breakout sessions tailored for men and women, led by relationship experts, therapists, and a certified financial planner, all emphasizing emotional, relational, spiritual, and financial growth. Beyond its enriching discussions, the conference fostered meaningful fellowship and connections, with lively dance breaks by Houston DJ Kiotti, also known as ‘Hardbody Kiotti,’ who played popular hits like “Boots on the Ground.” The event also featured electrifying musical performances from Todd Dulaney, Le’Andria Johnson, and gospel music icon Kirk Franklin.

This year’s conference theme, “A.I. All In,” builds upon the transformative foundation at the genesis of Cry Out Con, but also serves as a metaphor to today’s growing presence of artificial intelligence in everyday life. Henderson recently shared that he has used ChatGPT, an AI-driven app, to help spark ideas for sermons.

“That same eagerness that you have to go all in on this technology, you should have that same devotion to go all in to your relationship with God, to go all in for yourselves, to go all in for your family, for your loved ones, for everything that you do,” said Brian Smith, chief of communications at The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, on behalf of Pastor Henderson. “You go at it the exact same way.”

Organizers reported that more than 3,000 attendees traveled both locally and from out of state, including Arkansas and Alabama. The conference also drew participants from five different countries—Australia, Canada, India, Pakistan, and England—underscoring its global impact.

Ricardi Ellison returned from Charlotte, North Carolina, to invest in himself. Last year, he said it challenged him to be more open-minded. This year, he noticed a greater number of men in attendance and felt that, overall, the event was more in-depth and intentional, including powerful female preachers like Ryan, the CEO of LaTrice Ryan Ministries.

“It’s not a conference, it’s a spiritual workshop,” he said. “It’s an investment. It’s going to pay back tenfold.”

Thomas echoed that message that it’s not a conference during his morning keynote on the second day of the conference. He also emphasized that he rarely participates in events or shows, choosing only to be where the spirit of the Lord is truly present.

“I knew that this wasn’t a show or an event, that they are literally trying to help people transform,” Thomas said to ESSENCE. “They’re giving them the tools that they need to transform.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 03: D.C. Young Fly and Pastor Keion Henderson speak onstage during day 3 of Cry Out Con 2025 at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

But aside from receiving a word from God, the conference bridges faith and culture, providing a safe space for popular comedians, actors and entrepreneurs like Rashan Ali, D.C. Young Fly, B. Simone and Pretty Vee to own the stage.

Best friends and fellow preacher’s kids, B. Simone and Pretty Vee, shared their gratitude to Pastor Keion and Lady Shaunie Henderson for the invitation.

“It’s a magical thing, it’s a powerful thing, it’s all God,” Pretty Vee said. “We have a testimony. I walk in faith. We’re here, we’re called to be here, we’re qualified. The stages have our names on [them], so why not? But again, God had to rest on Pastor Keion and Lady Shaunie’s hearts for us to bring us here.”

To Pretty Vee, ‘cry out’ represents freedom. For B. Simone, it doesn’t always signify pain—it can be something good, a powerful expression of gratitude.

“I’ve had moments in my prayer corner where I’m just like, ‘This is crazy what you’ve brought me through,’ I’m just grateful. I’m just crying out, weeping, shedding tears of gratitude. And sometimes you have to cry out to let go,” she said. “A good cry or a cry where you’re stuck, but either way, be honest and vulnerable with God. He can’t heal something you’re not acknowledging. So, remove the facade and cry out.”

B. Simone shared that she has realized her calling—to serve as a bridge between culture and the kingdom. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to embody that purpose at the conference.



“Where I came from, the person that made me ‘famous,’ or that B. Simone, that’s not who I am today. But showing that bridge, you can still walk and be yourself and be crazy and fun and outgoing and a little ghetto, and love God,” she said. “He’s working on me daily, my walk is just public, so it gets hard, but I know what I’m called to do. I’m a soldier.”

Next year, the conference is taking its mission on the road to Jackson, Mississippi—a city where Henderson believes the conference is sorely needed, given its water crisis. Taking Cry Out Con to Jackson makes it closer to other cities like Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta, where many attendees typically travel from.

“Jackson needs us,” he said to the crowd. “They’ve been crying out and Houston is going to answer.”