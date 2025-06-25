Passing The Torch

Photographed by Mickalene Thomas Styled by Pamela Macklin.

This story was originally published in ESSENCE’s special 55th anniversary July/August 2025 issue, on stands now.

There are moments in a woman’s life that feel sacred. This is one of them. To be a part of this anniversary issue of ESSENCE—with the incomparable Susan L. Taylor on our cover—is more than a full-circle moment. It is a spiritual passing of the torch. Susan taught generations of Black women how to lead with love, to write with purpose and live in truth. She didn’t just run a magazine—she mothered a movement. Today, I accept the torch she extends, with a commitment to carry it boldly, reverently and in deep service to you.

ESSENCE has never been just pages or pictures—it has always been a reflection of our brilliance and beauty. When I felt invisible in corporate America, ESSENCE saw me. When boardrooms questioned my worth, ESSENCE reminded me who I was and who I could become. For 55 years, this brand has been a sanctuary, a source and a standard for Black women. Now, I have the honor of helping to shape its future. I am committed to making sure we see all of you, for the next 55 years and beyond.

ESSENCE was my mirror—one of the few reflections I had of the woman I hoped I could one day become.

I grew up in Oakland—a little girl who couldn’t see past her current environment. I had no dreams for my life. I formed unproductive relationships. I didn’t graduate from college until I was 30 years old. I never imagined I would do more than read an ESSENCE magazine, let alone write for it and become the Chief Content Officer. ESSENCE spoke to me before I had the language to speak life over myself. It showed me that being a Black woman wasn’t just powerful—it was possible.

At the center of that brilliance was Susan L. Taylor—our matriarch, our compass. Her “In the Spirit” columns were sacred letters to guide us through difficult times and make us understand we have a bright future. I still remember buying her book, In the Spirit, during a time when my life was chaotic: a mess of a relationship, a distant connection with God and no real sense of direction. I was surviving, but I was not whole.

That book spoke to me deeply and began the work of healing in me. Susan gave Black women permission to rest, to rise, to have faith and to push forward. She reminded us that we are not alone in our struggle or our striving.

Now, all these years later, I have the sacred responsibility of carrying the torch she lit. To help lead this brand that once held me together when I was falling apart. To ensure that ESSENCE remains a sanctuary—for our stories, our brilliance, our healing.

I was the first in my immediate family to graduate from college. My path wasn’t linear, but it was layered with purpose. I’ve stood on the shoulders of Black women and men who loved, lifted and labored so I could rise. This moment isn’t mine alone—it’s ours.

To serve Black women—to love us fully, deeply and unapologetically—is my calling. It fuels every word, every decision, every story we tell. As we celebrate this 55-year milestone, know that we’re not looking back in nostalgia. We are leaping forward in purpose.

Thank you, Susan, for lighting the way and for “Passing the Torch” of excellence.

And thank you, Sis, for trusting us to walk with you and guide you to the best version of yourself. You are our family. I believe in you. I see you. I’m here for you. I love you. And I pray that you too will pass the torch to someone else.

With love and gratitude, passion and purpose,

Michele Ghee

Chief Content Officer, ESSENCE Ventures

