Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Shines Bright Amid Change Of Plans

Credit: SJWalker Studios

If anybody thought that there would be less excitement for the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale rolling on a weekday in their candy apple red, black and white, then they clearly haven’t met this all-black women krewe.

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

“The atmosphere…it’s just one of the most eclectic and euphoric experiences I have had in my journey here in New Orleans, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” says Femme Fatale member and parade marshal Kristin Sceau just minutes before the new parade start time.

This year’s parade theme was “I’m Every Woman,” featuring 2025 Femme Fatale Queen Yolanda Singleton and 2025 Grand Marshal Swin Cash, a three-time WNBA champion who now serves as senior vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

For years, the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade has taken place during the daytime on Sunday; however, due to New Orleans’ severe weather forecast on Feb. 23, they instead rolled the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Although marching bands and other parade elements, besides floats, were eliminated due to the schedule change, the city of New Orleans still lived up to its “laissez les bon temps rouler” theme, just as they would have on Sunday.

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

“We know New Orleans has an abominable spirit,” says Dr. Monique Guillory, 9th president of Dillard University. “Nothing is going to stop the New Orleans spirit, and I think the country could learn a lot from us. We are always going to celebrate and have a sense of joy. As long as there is breath in our bodies in New Orleans, we are going to find a reason to be happy.”

“Hell no, it doesn’t matter at all that we are rolling two days later. If we didn’t roll at all, that would’ve started a boycott,” says New Orleans culinary artist and author, Chef Toya Boudy. “What you gotta do is give the people in New Orleans a party. As long as they know it’s coming, then they’re still happy about it. And they’re still out here, as you can see.”

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

While she has been a New Orleanian all her life, this was Chef Toya’s first time riding on a float in any Mardi Gras parade. “I’ve never been a part of the Femme Fatale parade, or any parade for that matter, and I’ve been a New Orleanian my entire life,” she shares. “But the women of Femme Fatale are very inviting, and I was honored to be asked by ESSENCE to participate.”

Alongside Chef Toya and Dr. Guillory on the ESSENCE and Coca-Cola sponsored float were some of New Orleans’ most loved and cherished Black women, including Louisiana Rep. Delisha Boyd; gospel powerhouse Tonya Boyd Cannon; news anchors Charisse Gibson, Whitney Miller and Kristi Coleman; social media influencer Natalie Tate; and entrepreneur and wife of PJ Morton, Kortni Morton.

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

“Today is truly divine because if it would’ve happened Sunday, I wouldn’t be here because I had another engagement,” says Cannon, who also recently wrote the theme song for the all-female organization. “I prayed and I said, ‘God, work it out – I want to be on that float!’ So to be here now, it’s a beautiful day in the city, and people are out having a good time.”

“It’s phenomenal to be a part of this,” says Dr. Guillory. “I’m so proud of Femme Fatale, and I’m so proud to represent and be here. I love that this all-Black women krewe exists. While it’s a relatively new krewe, this recognition is long overdue.”

While the pomp and circumstance of riding in a parade is what most people look forward to, the women expressed their favorite part was simply meeting one another.

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

“It’s been a hard year for black women. We had certain ideas and visions for where we would be right now. So to come together and hear about all the amazing things we do – that’s been the best part,” Dr. Guillory adds.

“Meeting the women has been the best part because everybody is already on the same accord,” Chef Toya says. “Everyone is already so open and warm and welcoming that we didn’t need an icebreaker…it was a quick, instant connection made with so many women.”

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale was founded by Gwendolyn Rainey. They started with 13 ladies in 2013, and now 12 years later, they have a strong membership of over 1,400 women in over 26 states. They were voted as the Best Mardi Gras Float Parade Krewe by NOLA.com in 2024, and in just one year, the krewe doubled its number of floats processing down St. Charles Avenue, going from 19 floats last year to 38 floats this year.

Scenes from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade. Credit: SJWalker Studios

“Our parade is authentic. The authenticity and the connection of young ladies being able to conjoin with women of great stature here in the city – I love it. I’m so grateful, and I thank ESSENCE for being such a part of this experience of the culture,” Sceau says.

“We need more of this,” Cannon says. “The world is already in a tumultuous state. We need peace right now, and this is what peace feels and looks like in the City of New Orleans. I love Mardi Gras. I love Femme Fatale. And I love giving back – that’s what we’re here to do.”

This is not ESSENCE’s first time rolling with the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, and by the look and sound of it, it certainly won’t be the last.

“What is ESSENCE without black folk? What is ESSENCE without having stories of how we got over? What is ESSENCE without talking about a change is gonna come? The change is here, and ESSENCE is implementing itself more into the community, and here we are,” says Cannon.