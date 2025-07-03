Did You Know This Michigan Resort Town Once Drew Thousands of Black Travelers? Meet the Community Voices Behind Its Comeback

Photo: The TEEM Center

Idlewild’s legacy as a historic Black resort town is entering a new chapter, thanks to the passion and perseverance of Kyle and Carmen Grier. The co-founders, who grew up in the small Michigan community, have returned with a mission: to rebuild what once was and reimagine what could be.

In May 2024, the Griers officially opened the TEEM Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing Idlewild through its youth programs. TEEM stands for Train, Educate, Equip and Mentor — the foundation of the center’s philosophy. According to its website, the TEEM Center provides “educational and life-skills tools to help families and individuals thrive in the local, historically Black community and surrounding areas.”

Portrait of a group of unidentified people (friends and/or family members of future newspaper publisher John H. Sengstacke) as they pose on the beach outside the Idlewild Club House, Idlewild, Michigan, September 1938. Idlewild, known as ‘the Black Eden,’ was a resort community that catered to African Americans, who were excluded from other resorts prior to the passage of the Civil RIghts Act of 1964. (Photo by The Abbott Sengstacke Family Papers/Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images)

Idlewild, once a bustling summer destination for Black families during segregation, was known as “the Black Eden.” The resort community drew up to 25,000 visitors each season, offering leisure and entertainment to African Americans who were excluded from other resorts prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

But as Carmen told Michigan’s Midland Daily News, “After integration, people, for some reason, abandoned what they had because they were free to go other places. It was a jewel. They never came back.”

The Griers are determined to change that. “We’re here to rebuild,” Carmen said.

To get the TEEM Center up and running, the couple drew on their savings and even their 401(k) accounts. It took more than a year and a half to renovate the building and turn their vision into reality. Now, they make frequent trips from their home in Illinois to Idlewild to keep the programs moving forward.

“Our mission is to train, educate, equip and mentor individuals through learning resources and coaching systems that would help them govern their lives so that they have the tools they need to thrive in the community,” Kyle explained to the Midland Daily News.

Photo: The TEEM Center

From community poetry nights and senior dances to youth trade workshops and mental health counseling, the TEEM Center is filling a vital gap in local resources. Most events are free.

Carmen Grier, a board-certified mental health coach, offers sessions to anyone in the area who needs support. “It took them a little while to realize that we were serious,” she shared, referring to Idlewild’s permanent residents. “A lot of people come and go because it’s a seasonal community. But there are permanent residents here.”

The Griers also host national speakers and performers. On Aug. 23, the center will welcome Christian comedian Small Fire. Informational sessions on topics such as health, safety and insurance are also part of the programming.

The vision is holistic and community-rooted: customized learning for all ages, a safe space for emotional and social development, and leadership training for future changemakers.

“We need to get some fresh air in this place to build it back up to where it used to be,” Carmen said. “It’s historically Black and we’re happy with that designation. We’re trying to bring it back to something that we can be proud of.”

They envision an Idlewild that once again draws people in — not just for nostalgia, but for connection. “To make it a place where people can come, especially the African American community, and find camaraderie and love and peace,” Carmen said. “This is a place where we used to be able to find peace and joy.”

Supporters can donate to the TEEM Center at theteemcenter.com/donations.