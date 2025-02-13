From Island Flavors To Iconic Performances: The Love and Harmony Cruise Is A Voyage That Transcends Generations And Unites Music Lovers Globally

The Love and Harmony Cruise is more than just a getaway—it’s a dynamic celebration of Caribbean music, culture and community. This annual voyage brings together fans, legendary artists and multiple generations for an unforgettable experience at sea.

With non-stop performances, exceptional food and an atmosphere fueled by a shared love for the culture, it offers a unique way to be immersed in the Caribbean spirit. What began as a vision between friends—music industry veterans with deep roots in reggae and dancehall—has evolved into one of the most anticipated Caribbean music events of the year.

Sunsplash/178images

“We didn’t just want to throw a party on a boat,” says cruise co-founder Steven “Jabba” Mitchell. “We wanted to create a space where music lovers—especially those who cherish reggae, dancehall and soca—could feel at home while experiencing the highest level of entertainment and hospitality.”

“It wasn’t easy at first,” recalls Mitchell. “We had to convince people that this wasn’t just another party cruise. It was about culture, legacy and creating moments that people would cherish forever.”

“It’s not just about seeing your favorite artists live; it was about feeling that deep, authentic connection to the music, the people, and the culture,” adds cruise co-founder Joseph Lewis.

Now in its seventh year, the Love and Harmony Cruise has grown into a must-attend experience, drawing international audiences and some of the biggest names in Caribbean music. From the moment passengers step onto the ship, the rhythmic pulse of the Caribbean surrounds them. Every hallway hums with reggae, dancehall, lover rock and soca playing through the intercoms, setting the tone for a journey through decades of unforgettable music.

For five days, the 2024 cruise transformed the high seas into a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, drawing more than 2,300 music lovers. It wasn’t just about the performances—it was an experience woven with intention. From the lineup of legendary artists to the flavors on every plate, every detail honored the region’s rich heritage. More than just a getaway, it was a front-row seat to the soul of the Caribbean.

“This goes beyond entertainment,” says Lewis. “We’re building a cultural bridge. It’s a place where people from all walks of life come to celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage. It’s a community, a family reunion, and a musical journey all wrapped into one.”

Sunsplash/178images

That authenticity was felt at every turn. From sunrise to sunset, music was the heartbeat of the journey. Mornings began with mellow reggae and lovers rock, setting a tranquil mood for the day. By evening, the ship pulsed with the high-energy performances of some of the Caribbean’s most iconic artists, including Buju Banton, Tarrus Rile, and Chris Martin. But for me, it was Beres Hammond—affectionately known as Uncle Beres and the undisputed captain of the ship—whose words truly captured the essence of the Love and Harmony Cruise.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and every time I step onto that stage, it’s a new experience,” the legendary reggae crooner told ESSENCE. “This cruise has a unique energy—it’s about community. It’s about bringing people from all walks of life together for one shared experience. The music is the bridge that connects us all.”

Photo Credit: Junya “Thirdeye” S – Stead

Hammond’s set, which included crowd favorites like “Can You Play Some More,” “Tempted to Touch,” and “I Feel Good,” had the entire deck swaying in their all-white attire. “The audience here knows the music. They’re not just here for the hits—they’re here for the soul of the music,” he explained. “When you’ve got people who truly connect with what you’re doing, it makes every performance something special.”

When he sang the famous line “Everyone inside is like family. I see no strangers around” from his song “Can You Play Some More,” the energy onboard was electric. Seeing generations of families—toddlers to senior citizens—enjoying the music together was a beautiful testament to the cruise’s spirit. Birthdays, anniversaries, and family reunions were celebrated by people from across the U.S., several Caribbean countries, and even as far as Japan.

This sense of family is at the heart of the Love and Harmony Cruise. For Hammond, the cruise represents more than just performing—it’s about fostering unity. “I’m seeing people from all over—white folks, Indian folks and Black folks—just enjoying the music, and that’s beautiful. It’s what reggae music is all about. We’re all connected through this rhythm,” he explains.

The celebration aboard the Love and Harmony Cruise extends beyond music. The culinary experience onboard was just as integral, with the flavors of the Caribbean playing a starring role. Every day, the air was filled with the aroma of ackee and saltfish, fried breadfruit, curry chicken and roti, dhal and rice, jerk chicken, rice and peas, oxtail, brown stew fish, and more. It was a true delight to not only hear the sounds of the Caribbean but to taste them, too.

One of the key figures behind the cruise’s culinary offerings was renowned chef Richie Rich of The Richie Rich Caribbean Taste restaurant in New York, who shared that food was an integral part of the experience and that “Every dish tells a story.” My story is that I never missed a meal onboard!

For many on the ship, the food wasn’t just a taste of the islands—it was a reminder of the power of Caribbean culture. This wasn’t just a party at sea—it was an immersion into everything that makes Caribbean culture special.

Photo Credit: Junya “Thirdeye” S – Stead

DJ Calli B, a resident DJ on the cruise known for seamlessly mixing reggae, dancehall, and soca, shared, “The vibe on this cruise is next-level. There’s something about being surrounded by people who are passionate about the music. It’s electric. The crowd is so engaged—it’s like a non-stop celebration. You can feel it in every beat. That’s what makes this experience unforgettable.”

Beyond the music and food, the Love and Harmony Cruise also features themed nights, where guests dress up for signature parties like the School Uniform Party, Flag Party and the iconic All White Night. The energy is infectious and the passengers—many of whom return year after year—dance, laugh, and celebrate like one big family.

Alison Hinds, the Queen of Soca, was a standout on the 2024 cruise, delivering a performance that had the entire ship moving. “It’s always an honor to perform for the Caribbean diaspora, but there’s something truly special about the Love and Harmony Cruise,” she said. “The crowd here is so connected to the music. They’re not just listening—they’re living it, and that makes the experience even more powerful.”

Sunsplash/178images

As the Norwegian Pearl sailed through the Caribbean, it became clear that Love and Harmony is more than just a cruise—it’s a movement. A celebration of heritage, community, and music, it’s a space where culture is honored and lifelong memories are made.

For those who missed the 2024 edition, the next Love and Harmony Cruise sets sail from March 3 to March 8, 2025. This time, Beres Hammond will be joined by dancehall legends Bounty Killer and Beenie Man as his ‘first mates,’ leading an all-star lineup that promises an unforgettable musical journey at sea. Due to overwhelming demand, organizers have upgraded to a larger ship to accommodate the growing number of fans eager to experience this one-of-a-kind voyage.

With reggae superstars like Sanchez, Elephant Man, Cham, Richie Stephens Capleto and more set to take the stage, guests can expect non-stop entertainment as they cruise to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Whether it’s the music, the unbeatable camaraderie, or the breathtaking destinations, one thing the Love and Harmony cruise is an experience that stays with you long after the music fades.