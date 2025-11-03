Lady London Traded Medical School For Rap. Here’s Everything She Did When She Came Home(Coming)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Lady London hit the ground running.

She’d touched down in DC at 2 p.m. that afternoon, and by the time we sat down at The Park at 14th to chat (just ahead of Howard’s homecoming weekend), she was already running through an itinerary that had me exhausted just hearing it. She had events with Jordan Brand, a friend’s gathering at the Fillmore, a tailgate at the Bullpen, etc, (in addition to a night at the Park where we were, with D’USSE) and these were all the requisite stops that come with being what she half-jokingly calls “Howard’s princess.”

I mean, the title really does fit afterall. The 30-year-old rapper, who was there for the weekend courtesy of D’USSE, earned her bachelor’s in sports medicine and chemistry from Howard before heading to USC for a master’s. Then, in the middle of her graduate studies, she dropped a poetry video online. “It went viral in a time when it wasn’t normal to go viral,” she tells me. “2018 it was abnormal to have 10 million views on something with 9,000 followers. So God had a vision for me that I didn’t know.”

That vision’s crystallized into something real. She’s been viral 50 times over, and she’s learned to lean into what resonates without forcing it. But 2025 Lady London is different from the woman who first went viral back in 2019. “A grown lady, somebody who goes to sleep at a decent hour,” she laughs. Fresh off turning 30, she’s more measured.

The lessons came hard, though. “I learned everything the hard way,” she admits. “But I also just learned the people around you can either be your circle or your cage. If they’re not just as passionate as you or as obsessed as you are with the journey, then they’ll end up being more dead weight than you need to carry along with you.”

She’s got a debut album dropping in February 2026—To Whom It May Concern—and her first major headlining tour. Film opportunities are brewing too, though she’s quick to say she’s more interested in directing than acting. And tech? That’s on her radar.

But there’s something else she’s thinking about: her legacy at Howard. When I bring up how few recent Howard grads have achieved the kind of visibility that legends like Taraji P. Henson or Chadwick Boseman once had, she gets it. “Heavy is the head, right?” she says. “We have an Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson…so many people that came before us that it’s like, wow, how do we fill those shoes.”

She’s not running from it though. Between the chaos of her packed weekend (the aforementioned D’USSE events, Jordan Brand, catching up with old friends on the yard), she seemed comfortable with the weight of those names before her.

