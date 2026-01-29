From TikTok To The Big Easy! Keith Lee Is Turning The “Keith Lee Effect” Into A Massive New Orleans Food Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Keith Lee attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“God is amazing.” A phrase that Keith Lee says all the time, and his life truly is a testament to the statement.

The TikTok food critic announced Tuesday that he’s launching the Familee Festival in New Orleans on May 16, a full-scale event he’s been planning for a year that brings together everything he’s built his platform on: overlooked restaurants, community, and family.

Article continues after video.

@keith_lee125 Keith Speaks @Familee Day 💕 would you come if it was in your city ? 💕#foodcritic @Live Nation Urban @Larry Morrow ♬ original sound – Keith Lee

“I think this is going to be the best festival to ever exist,” Lee said in his announcement video, which already has over a million views. “And I want everybody who want to be there, May 16th in New Orleans, to be there.”

The festival will feature the spots Lee’s 4 million followers have been watching him eat at, Louisiana musicians alongside national acts through Live Nation Urban, carnival rides, and family obstacle course competitions where Lee says his own family will compete for prizes. Tickets go on sale February 9, though the location hasn’t been revealed yet.

Lee’s always been straightforward about his mission, which has always been to prop up small businesses and restaurants that don’t get enough attention. Kajunlicious Food Therapy is confirmed as one of the vendors, and Lee told his followers that if they’ve ever watched him enjoy food on his page and thought it looked good, that restaurant will probably be there. “Every single time you’ve ever seen me eat food and been like, ‘oh, that looks good,’ they gonna be there,” he said.

The festival is being presented with support from Live Nation Urban, which specializes in hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and Afrobeats events, and New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow. Lee hasn’t announced the artist lineup, but the Live Nation Urban backing points to serious talent sharing the stage with Louisiana musicians. He’s also promising affordably priced tickets and says the event will celebrate local creators and “community values.”

Lee’s impact on restaurants is something his followers have seen play out in real time. The “Keith Lee effect” means packed dining rooms and boosted revenue after he posts a review. He’s turned that influence into business moves, such as launching his own seasoning line and building relationships with restaurant owners across the country. The festival feels like the next logical step, taking what works on social media and creating something people can actually experience.

New Orleans has been a regular stop on Lee’s food tours. He’s consistently praised the city’s independent restaurant scene, so hosting his first festival there makes sense. It’s also where he can connect with the community that’s supported him while giving back to the small businesses that align with his values.

The announcement video has his followers ready. Details are still coming, but for now, people can sign up for ticket alerts. February 9 is when they’ll find out how much this is actually going to cost them.