Janelle Monáe’s Wondaween 2025 Brings A Haunted Experience To Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Janelle Monáe and The Wondaland Arts Society are bringing Halloween to new heights. The visionary artist and her creative collective have unveiled the full lineup for Wondaween 2025, an immersive, multi-event celebration blending music, film, art, and fashion across Los Angeles this month. At the center of it all is Vampire Beach, Wondaland’s inaugural Halloween music festival taking place October 30 at a secret location. In partnership with Bacardi, Vacation, and Wingstop, the exclusive event will welcome just 1,000 guests—affectionately called “Wondaweenies”—for a night of music, bites, and spellbinding fun.

Halloween has long represented something special for Monáe, and the entire Wondaween lineup aims to spark connection and creativity. Highlights include The Brains Behind the Blood (October 20) at USC’s Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre—an intimate discussion about horror, sound, and costume design featuring Danny Elfman, Akela Cooper, and Monáe’s creative team—as well as Wondaween Game Night (October 23) at The Spare Room, where guests will don their best ’70s retro attire for an evening of play and performance.

Alongside Cinespia, which took place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 11, other standout experiences include The Archive Bites Back showing of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs, and The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, and Monáe Manor, an eerie installation at the LA Haunted Hayride running through November 2.

Across every event, The Wondaland Arts Society continues its mission to create spaces where art, identity, and joy converge. With Wondaween 2025, Monáe transforms Los Angeles into a living stage—a place where costumes become expression, music becomes connection, and community takes center stage.

Tickets and RSVPs are available now at wondaween.com

2025 LINEUP AND TICKETING INFORMATION

MONÁE MANOR – THROUGH NOV 2ND | LOS ANGELES HAUNTED HAYRIDE

Step into the Monáe Manor where it’s Halloween every night and things aren’t quite what they seem. Where the walls talk and the music blares. You may have more than one ghostly encounter at this twisted soiree and it may even be from your host!

Ticketed via LA Haunted Hayride

THE BRAINS BEHIND THE BLOOD – OCTOBER 20TH | 7PM | EILEEN NORRIS CINEMA THEATRE (USC)

An intimate, spine-tingling evening of creative conversations on horror, sound, prosthetics, and spectacle featuring Danny Elfman, Akela Cooper and Janelle’s costuming team Sasha Glasser and Alex Navarro. Conversation moderated by Janelle Monáe.

Hosted by: Janelle Monáe & Wondaland Pictures

Costumes Strongly Encouraged!

Free event, RSVP via Wondaween.com

WONDAWEEN GAME NIGHT – OCTOBER 23RD | 8PM | THE SPARE ROOM

Where strangers become neighbors and tricks may actually be treats!

Hosted by Janelle Monáe & Wondaland GamesCostume Required for Entry! Theme: 70’s Retro

Free event, RSVP via Wondaween.com

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT – OCTOBER 25 + 26TH | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Disney Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert featuring Danny Elfman singing as Jack, Janelle Monae singing as Sally, Keith David singing as Oogie Boogie, Riki Lindhome singing as Shock, and John Stamos singing as Lock with incredible eye-popping projections that bring Halloween Town to life.

Costumes Strongly Encouraged!

Ticketed by Hollywood Bowl

THE ARCHIVE BITES BACK – OCTOBER 27TH – FINE ARTS THEATRE

A classic movie night screening The People Under the Stairs directed by Wes Craven.

Hosted by: Janelle Monáe & Wondaland Pictures

Costumes Strongly Encouraged!

Ticketed via Wondaween.com

VAMPIRE BEACH – OCTOBER 30TH – SECRET LOCATION

Come serve fangs and fashion for Wondaland’s inaugural Halloween Music festival in Los Angeles, CA. This is a next level costumed celebration with surprise DJ sets throughout the night, unlimited rides, bites, progenys, and vamps from all around the world, in partnership with Bacardi, Vacation and Wingstop.

Hosted by Janelle Monáe & The Wondaland Arts Society

Costume Required for Entry!

Theme: Vampire Beach