Meet Janelle Hopkin: A Tourism Trailblazer Leading A Luxury Black-Owned Caribbean Resort Into A New Era Of Excellence

Spice Island Beach Resort

St. George’s, GRENADA—The golden morning light spills over Grand Anse Beach, and Janelle Hopkin greets me with a warm smile, embodying the effortless elegance of Spice Island Beach Resort. As President and Managing Director, she carries the torch of a remarkable family legacy while carving her own path in Caribbean luxury hospitality. Hopkin exudes a casual confidence and warmth, immediately making me feel like a longtime friend.

“Welcome to the Spice family,” she says as we walk along the beach and chat before settling into a quiet corner of the resort overlooking the waves. When you speak with Hopkin about the all-inclusive luxury resort, the conversation inevitably centers on family. As a third-generation hotelier, hospitality quite literally runs in her blood.

“My father grew up in a 10-bedroom hotel with his siblings and he went on to open his own hotel,” she explains, tracing the origins of their family’s journey in the hospitality industry.

In 1987, her father, Sir Royston Hopkin, purchased what was then called Spice Island Inn, renamed it Spice Island Beach Resort, and transformed it into what would become a cornerstone of Grenadian tourism.

From an early age, Hopkin was immersed in the family business. At 16, her father insisted she work throughout the resort, rotating through every department to learn the operation from the ground up. When asked what career she wanted to pursue after this experience, her answer was simple: “I want to be like you.”

After completing her degree in hospitality in Switzerland, Hopkin returned to Grenada, working alongside her father until he named her his successor in 2015. When he passed away five years ago, the transition felt natural—her leadership had already been woven into the fabric of the resort, recognized by the staff, the industry and the Spice family, who all knew she was ready to carry the legacy forward.

Photo Courtesy: Spice Island Beach Resort

“A lot of people say, ‘What do you want to do differently? What is your intention?'” she tells ESSENCE. “We’re a foundational brand, and I want to keep it that way, modernize it a bit. But I think ‘modernize’ is a very loose word, to be honest. He and I are much alike, and the vision that he had is essentially the vision that I have.”

An Understated Elegance

What exactly is that vision? According to Hopkin, it comes down to delivering “an understated, elegant beach vacation” defined by personal touches that can’t be replicated elsewhere.

This philosophy manifests in countless small but meaningful ways throughout the beautiful resort. Upon arrival, guests receive a signature cocktail of sorrel and sparkling wine and personalized handwritten welcome note signed by Hopkin herself, alongside a gift box of locally-made gifts that showcase Grenada’s abundant bounty – from nutmeg and cinnamon to locally-produced sunscreen and muscle rub.

“You can have macarons or chocolates anywhere in the world,” Hopkin notes, “but it has to be specific to Spice,” noting that they always use local ingredients from the sweet treats to the savory meals for guests.

Even as she embraces technology to enhance the guest experience, these personal touches remain sacred. While QR codes now replace printed menus and guest directories, you’ll still find a pen and notepad in every room – a mindful balance that honors both modern convenience and timeless hospitality.

A True Taste Of Grenada

Throughout our conversation, Hopkin returns repeatedly to a concept she holds dear: “a sense of place.” In an industry where luxury properties can sometimes feel interchangeable regardless of location, she is determined that guests at Spice Island Beach know precisely where they are.

“When you walk into the doors of Spice, you know where you are. You know you’re in Grenada. You feel it, you smell it, you meet Grenadians,” she says with conviction. “No matter what changes I make, it will always be, at the base of everything that we are, a true Grenadian hotel. And I like to say Grenadian excellence.”

Photo Courtesy: Spice Island Beach Resort

This commitment extends to the culinary experience, where local ingredients and flavors take center stage. You won’t find strawberries and blueberries on the menu at Spice. Instead, guests are treated to creative interpretations of Grenadian classics, like what Hopkin playfully calls “oil down 5.0” – a deconstructed version of the island’s beloved national dish.

“You have to taste Grenada,” she insists. And whether it’s braised beef short rib with a rich, locally made chocolate sauce, butter-poached lobster, or my lifelong favorite—a chicken roti a side of with curried chickpeas and mango chutney—you absolutely do.

Beyond the Beach: Creating Connections

The modern luxury traveler seeks more than just beautiful accommodations and fine dining. Increasingly, they crave authentic experiences and meaningful connections with the places they visit. Hopkin understands this shift profoundly.

“People are not just coming to lie down on the beach,” she shares. “They no longer ask, ‘Can we go to a fine dining restaurant on island?’ They want to eat in people’s homes. They want to feel that connection to people.”

To meet this desire, the resort has reimagined traditional resort activities. Gone are the typical guest cocktail parties. In their place, “Spice Fit Day” sees managers and staff joining guests for yoga sessions, morning jogs and sunset walks – creating natural opportunities for genuine interaction.

During holidays like Easter, the resort organizes kite-flying events at the nearby golf course, inviting staff members and their families to join guests. “That way they are getting to meet Grenadians,” Hopkin explains, highlighting how these informal gatherings foster authentic cultural exchange.

The resort also actively involves guests in community initiatives through the Spice Honors Foundation, a scholarship fund established by Hopkin’s father that she has expanded. Guests can visit local schools to help with homework or join planting activities with children on Earth Day – experiences that create lasting memories while making a positive impact.

Black-Owned Excellence in Luxury

In the landscape of luxury Caribbean resorts, Spice Island Beach Resort stands apart as a five star, local and Black-owned property – a distinction that doesn’t go unnoticed by discerning travelers seeking to support. While Hopkin takes a measured approach to marketing this aspect of the resort, she acknowledges that it matters to some guests. “We do have a maybe about 10 to 12% and growing [of guests], and they’ve become repeat guests, and they’ve come here because it’s Black-owned,” she notes.

The resort offers experiences thoughtfully crafted to meet these travelers’ needs. The resort’s spa provides specialized hair services for natural curls and coils, as well as expert styling for extensions and even hair braiding—services often unavailable at other luxury properties. Meanwhile, immersive foodie tours, sessions with local yoga instructors and community engagement initiatives create authentic connections to Grenadian culture.

“It’s not something that you see often,” Hopkin says acknowledging the unique back story the five-star family-owned resort. Rather than explicitly targeting any specific demographic, she focuses on increasing visibility – putting herself and her family “out there more” on social media and connecting with guests organically.

Photo Courtesy: Spice Island Beach Resort

Balancing Acts: Motherhood, Leadership and Finding Joy

When asked about creating balance in her demanding role, Hopkin is refreshingly candid. “I will be very honest and say I am still trying to find the balance,” she admits with a laugh. “I absolutely love everything about what I do.”

The challenge, she explains, isn’t the work itself but reconciling her professional commitments with her desire to be present for her six-year-old son. “I have a village that is there for me,” she notes gratefully, acknowledging the support system that enables her success.

Taking over the reins of the resort at age 35 with a then one-and-a-half-year-old son was the balancing act, particularly as her father’s passing in February 2020 came just weeks before the global COVID-19 pandemic shut down the travel industry. Yet, with her succession already established in 2015, the path forward was clear even in those difficult circumstances.

“I say to people, I have one son and 220 kids, which is the team at Spice,” she says with evident pride. “This is my legacy. It’s my son’s legacy.”

That commitment to her team manifested powerfully during the pandemic. After the resort was forced to close, Hopkin recalls how approximately ten staff members, including the general manager, showed up the day after the shutdown – without any discussion of salary. “They showed up because this is their love,” she says, the emotion still evident in her voice.

The Personal Touch

Perhaps the most telling story Hopkin shares comes from a recent interaction with guests from New York. After her son befriended the family’s daughter during their stay, what began as a planned poolside play date evolved into something more meaningful.

“I ended up going home, changing out of my work clothes, and I was in the pool with them – cocktails, drinking, playing,” she recounts with a smile. “To me, that is very much who I am and who Spice is. The fact that it doesn’t have to be a cocktail party… just relaxing by the pool with people I now call my friends, in my swimsuit, drinking cocktails and the kids are playing.”

She points out that such an interaction wouldn’t be possible at a large chain hotel. “The GM can’t jump into the pool,” she says. “That’s etched in my mind.”

“It’s experiences like that that make the difference,” Hopkin reflects. “Not the generic, mass market experiences.” As our conversation winds down, I ask Hopkin for her must-do recommendations for visitors to Grenada beyond the resort. Her answer emphasizes connection above all.

“You need to stop on the side of the road and eat some oil down. You need to stop in the rum shop and have a drink,” she advises enthusiastically. “Connect because it’s very special.”

Looking at Janelle Hopkin – confident, passionate and deeply connected to both her heritage and her vision for the future – it’s clear that Spice Island Beach Resort couldn’t be in better hands. She has taken her father’s legacy and infused it with her own vibrant energy, creating an experience that is simultaneously timeless and perfectly attuned to the desires of today’s discerning travelers.

In an age of standardized luxury, the resort stands apart – a testament to the power of family, the beauty of authentic hospitality and the unmistakable excellence that comes from a deep love of place and people.