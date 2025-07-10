Instagram Wants You To Stop Overthinking—And Create Anyway

“What if I put myself out there and people don’t like it—but I like it?”

It’s the kind of question that keeps even the most talented creatives up at night. In an era where validation often comes in the form of likes, shares, and algorithms, self-expression can feel like a gamble. The internet rewards polished perfection, not messy drafts. And yet, that’s exactly what Instagram is now encouraging: to share the imperfect, the unfinished, the vulnerable. Do it anyway.

As the platform nears its 15th anniversary, Instagram is launching a bold new campaign called ANYWAY—a global creative movement co-created with some of today’s most influential artists, including Tyler,The Creator, Rosalía, Fred Again.., Cole Bennett, Clint 419, Nadia Lee Cohen, and Slawn. Through immersive experiences, experimental film, and creator collaborations across New York, Miami, London, and Paris, Instagram is issuing a challenge to the culture: create, despite the critics. Make it anyway.

“The people featured in this campaign we very much see as heroes – they all have very unique origin stories and have come up on Instagram, using it as a platform to express themselves and their creativity,” says Meta’s Head of Consumer Marketing, Eshan Ponnadurai.

That sense of creative liberation is what filmmaker and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett aimed to channel with Yeti Soup, an original short film he released in collaboration with Instagram. Inspired by a napkin sketch from his early days, the film brings a surreal world to life—one that Bennett says reflects the unfiltered energy of his creative journey.

“I want Instagram to be a place where you can overcome self-doubt, and just make it, share it, do it anyway,” says Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri.

In its earliest form, Instagram was about instant beauty—filters, grids, and snapshots of well-edited life. But over time, as creators, storytellers, and entrepreneurs claimed the platform, it morphed into something much deeper: a tool for identity, art, activism, and self-discovery.

“I think people forgot what we as Instagram are about,” says Ponnadurai. “Our goal with this work is to continue to remind the world of our ambition as a platform and brand – that we’re in service of giving people the ability to creatively express themselves.”

Instagram is backing it up with infrastructure and investment through DRAFTS, a new initiative for emerging creators who are still finding their voice. Whether it’s a photographer with an experimental eye or a teen with a sketchbook full of ideas, DRAFTS is designed to provide funding, mentorship, and visibility to creators on the verge. Ponnadurai explains that every creator begins somewhere and often lacks the resources to fully express themselves or realize their ultimate visions.

Early DRAFTS collaborators include photographer and director Tyrell Hampton and multidisciplinary artist Sailorr, both of whom are exploring new frontiers in storytelling—with Instagram’s support behind them.

As part of the campaign, Instagram also launched Ask It Anyway, an intimate series of conversations between established icons and up-and-coming creatives. In New York, Tyler, the Creator gathered with a group of young artists for a raw, roundtable discussion about the highs and lows of life in the creative lane. What emerged was a collective sense of vulnerability, shared by those just starting out and those at the top.

“The best thing to try to do is always put you first,” Tyler told the group.

ANYWAYS is the permission slip creatives need to post the photo that feels too raw. To share the video that might not go viral. To build the community you wish existed. To be messy. To be honest. To be seen.

Because in a world full of filters and facades, showing up as yourself is the boldest act of all.

In Tyler’s words, the next time you hesitate to hit “share,” ensure that you “make it for you, first.”



And do it—anyway.