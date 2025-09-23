Photo Credit: Denise Stephanie Hewitt

In the span of just a few years, Imani Ellis has transformed an idea that began in her Harlem apartment into one of the most influential cultural movements of our time. That living room gathering of friends became CultureCon—the nation’s largest conference for Black creatives—and eventually an ecosystem that stretches far beyond the annual event. Today, CultureCon is a full-fledged platform, complete with campus activations, digital programming, and original media designed to amplify and sustain the voices that shape culture.

Now, Ellis is back with CultureCon Uncut, a limited video podcast she created in partnership with Spotify and CultureCon Studios. The series returns for its second season on October 15, dropping just days after this year’s Brooklyn gathering. The podcast was created to mirror the conference;s main stage, but in a more intimate setting.

“Season two of CultureCon Uncut feels really personal to me,” Ellis told ESSENCE. “We were very intentional with every part of the design—from building out a set that reflects my original living room where CultureCon was born, to hand-selecting guests who are each navigating their journeys in incredible ways. This season, we’re unpacking life lessons, pivots, failures, and joy.”

While the conference draws thousands for panels and activations, the podcast slows things down, giving space for deeper dialogue. Guests this season include Charlamagne tha God, Joey Bada$$, Kamie Crawford, and Kayla Nicole; joined by cultural commentator Ike Slimster. “[He is] someone I admire very much—he’s thoughtful, brilliant, hilarious, and always dialed in,” Ellis said. “Having him as a co-host this season brings a whole new energy to the podcast. He’s someone who deeply understands culture and art, but also isn’t afraid to challenge an idea or ask the questions out loud. We don’t always agree, but I love that about friendship—our conversations are layered and dynamic in a way that pushes the whole show forward.”

What sets the series apart is the honesty that the marquee names bring to the mic. Ellis stressed that her guests aren’t interested in putting on a performance. “These guests are truth-tellers,” she said. “They’ve all walked their own paths, sometimes praised, sometimes criticized, and they’re still standing with so much grace and clarity.” Transparency, vulnerability, and risk-taking are common themes for many of these conversations, and the season as a whole will be “affirming, challenging, and healing, sometimes all in the same episode,” she noted.

Ellis’ visual podcast series actually makes CultureCon even more accessible. Obviously, there will be some people who won’t be able to experience the conference in the physical sense, so the show ensures that the discussions there can live anywhere, with anyone who needs to hear them.

“CultureCon Uncut is about creating a space where we don’t have to over-explain ourselves,” Ellis explained. “It’s an extension of the brave space CultureCon has always been; a place where we’re celebrated for our ideas, our ambition, and our full humanity. This podcast gives us room to be unfiltered and honest, to tell the stories that are familiar and also radical for us. For me, it’s about democratizing the conversation—not everyone can make it to CultureCon in person, but everyone can hear these conversations up close and personal. Uncut helps us meet people where they are.”

As CultureCon Uncut readies its second season, it is clear that Ellis is on a necessary mission. Amidst all of her success, Ellis remains mindful of the responsibility she carries as both founder and host, aware of the community that has grown exponentially under the CultureCon umbrella. And yet, she sees the work as a way to offer clarity and connection, especially for young creatives who may still be in the throes of their journey.

“I hope they feel seen,”Ellis said. “I hope they hear something that makes them exhale, like, ‘Okay, it’s not just me.’ We talk a lot this season about the different seasons we go through—the waiting, the winning, the rebuilding. No matter where someone is in their journey, I hope these conversations remind them that they’re not behind, they’re becoming. Success isn’t linear, and sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is just keep going.”