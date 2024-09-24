The Heart Of The City: Go-Go Museum & Cafe Honors DC’s Musical Legacy

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 19: Janet Purnell waits in line at a community celebration for the signing of a bill designating Go-Go music as DC’s official music at the Culture House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. DC Councilmember Kenyon McDuffie, Ward 5, wrote the bill that calls for the implementation of a program to support, preserve, and archive Go-Go music and its history. “I’ve been here for 30 years and loved the music when I first heard it,” said Purnell. “I love Chuck Brown.” (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The heart of Washington, DC beats to a rhythm all its own—go-go music. Now, for the first time ever, that sound has a permanent home at the new Go-Go Museum & Cafe in Anacostia, ensuring that DC’s most iconic cultural export will be celebrated for generations to come.

Go-go, a unique blend of funk, rhythm, and percussion born in the streets and clubs of Washington in the 1970s, has been the lifeblood of the city for decades. Now, it has a permanent place where its legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

The team behind the highly anticipated Go-Go Museum & Cafe is set to cut the ceremonial ribbon in Washington’s historic Anacostia neighborhood on November 18, marking the launch of the first institution dedicated to celebrating and preserving go-go—a syncopated, drum-driven funk that has become the heartbeat of DC’s cultural identity.

Go-go music is much more than a genre—it’s a culture, a movement, and an undeniable source of pride for DC, especially for the Black community. Rooted in syncopated beats and live performances, go-go has provided the soundtrack to countless DC block parties, political protests, and neighborhood gatherings. It became the city’s official music in 2019, cementing its cultural significance not just for Washingtonians but for the world. And now, with the opening of the Go-Go Museum, the genre’s impact can be preserved and celebrated.

The Go-Go Museum & Cafe is the brainchild of community organizer and go-go promoter Ron Moten, who helped lead the #DontMuteDC movement—a pivotal moment in 2019 that defended the city’s musical identity from erasure. What started as a protest to keep go-go music playing in public spaces grew into a broader effort to protect and preserve DC’s unique cultural heritage. Moten, along with co-founder and museum curator Dr. Natalie Hopkinson, has made this vision a reality, giving go-go music the spotlight it has long deserved.

Located at 1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd SE in the heart of historic Anacostia, the museum will feature interactive exhibits, live performances, and artifacts that tell the story of go-go’s rise from local sound to global recognition. Visitors can expect to see memorabilia like DJ Kool’s touring jacket, Chuck Brown’s promotional cutout, and a rare bomber jacket from the iconic band Rare Essence. The space will also feature cutting-edge technology, including holograms of go-go legends like Backyard Band’s Anwan Glover.

For the DC community, the museum is more than just a space—it’s a testament to the enduring power of go-go music and its role in shaping the city’s identity. “We wanted to create a space where the community could come together to celebrate and experience go-go in all its glory,” Moten explained. With a recording studio, outdoor stage, and café, the Go-Go Museum is set to be a vibrant cultural hub, ensuring that go-go’s infectious rhythm will continue to thrive.

As the museum gears up for its official opening in January, with special events planned for Go-Go Preservation Week in November, one thing is clear: DC’s go-go beat will never be muted again.