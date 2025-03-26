From Podcasts to Panels, ‘Femmeland At Sea’ Brings Sisterhood To The Open Water

Femme It Forward is setting sail with the debut of Femmeland At Sea, a first-of-its-kind, women-centered cruise experience launching February 20–23, 2026. The trailblazing music and entertainment company has teamed up with cruise experts Sixthman and destination curators Vibee to create a transformative voyage from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl.

The inaugural cruise will spotlight powerhouse performances by award-winning singer and actress Keyshia Cole, GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B icon Monica, and legendary vocal trio SWV. But beyond the music, Femmeland At Sea promises an immersive, multi-day celebration of empowerment, creativity, and connection. From wellness sessions to mentorship labs, wine tastings to Trap Karaoke, and thought-provoking panels to live podcast recordings—every detail has been curated to uplift and inspire.

“As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, we are thrilled to announce our first-ever cruise—a vision I’ve had since our launch in 2020,” says Femme It Forward Founder and CEO Heather Lowery. “I have always been bold about what Femme It Forward stands for and the experiences we create with women at the center. And despite the current optics and everything around us demanding we shrink, we will continue to do more – create more opportunities, make space for more representation, and curate more experiences that amplify the voices of women everywhere.”

Guests will enjoy exclusive live podcast tapings including Keep It Positive Sweetie with Crystal Renee Hayslett and Let’s Try This Again hosted by B. Simone. Additional activations feature Pretty Girls Sweat, wellness moments with WalkGood LA, Morning Mindset with Tai, and a jam-packed schedule of interactive experiences like Femme Salon, Speed Mentoring with Next Gem Femme, #MusicSermon LIVE, and Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School.

All of this takes place on the Norwegian Pearl, complete with gourmet dining, hot tubs on the Pool Deck, full-service bars, a luxury spa, fitness center, casino, and more. And when the ship docks, guests will have time to soak in the tropical beauty of Nassau—white-sand beaches, coconut palms, and turquoise waters included.

First Round Pre-sale Sign-Ups are open now through April 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Final Round Sign-Ups end April 9, and public on-sale begins April 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET via www.femmelandatsea.com. Early booking perks include the option to reserve a cabin for just $100 down per person through June 20, or while cabins last.