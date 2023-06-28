Calling All Book Lovers To The ESSENCE Authors™ Experience

The ESSENCE Authors™ experience will give festival attendees a chance to get up close and personal with some of today’s top Black authors & content creators. You will feel motivated and encouraged after this activation, and you will also have a few new books to add to your collection.

This experience will be filled with insightful discussions and book signings with notable authors such as Tamika D. Mallory, Jeezy, April Ryan, Michelle Williams, Kevin and Melissa Fredericks, and many more!

This year, The ESSENCE Authors™ experience is powered by renowned Black-owned bookstore MahoganyBooks, whose mission is promoting African American literature and culture.

From conversations on the evolution of Black Literature and the pushback against book bans sweeping the country to discussions on Black love, Black men in fiction, and 50 Years Of Hip Hop, attendees will be immersed in a unique literary experience for the culture from June 30th to July 2nd.

Book enthusiasts can also shop the newly created ESSENCE Authors™ bookstore online.

Being a part of this experience is easy! Register here and download the app to access the insider information you need to enjoy all that ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ 2023 has to offer.