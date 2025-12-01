DIAGEO Shows Up For The Culture At Bayou Classic

Courtesy DIAGEO

New Orleans has a way of turning tradition into atmosphere. During Bayou Classic Weekend, the city doesn’t just host Grambling State and Southern University — it inhales them. You feel the brass before you hear it, smell the fryers working overtime, see generations of pride folded into colors, jackets, chants, and memories passed down like family heirlooms. It’s the kind of gathering where culture feels panoramic. And this year, DIAGEO arrived not as an outsider trying to snap a picture of the moment, but as someone who understood how sacred the moment already was.

GloRilla performing at Bayou Classic halftime with Grambling State University band

“Bayou Classic is more than a game — it’s a living testament to the legacy, pride, and brilliance of our HBCU communities,” says Dr. Danielle Robinson, who oversees Community Engagement and Partnerships for DIAGEO North America. Her voice carries the conviction of someone who’s not just doing the work but believes in who the work is for. “At DIAGEO, we show up not just to celebrate this culture, but to invest in it.”

That investment hummed in the background all weekend. In the Superdome, GloRilla turned halftime into a victory lap for Memphis energy and HBCU swagger, linking up with Grambling State in a performance that felt like a pep rally for the entire South. Across the city, 2 Chainz pulled up with a Fanfest headliner that hit like a block party somebody forgot to end. And when SWV stepped into the Sneaker Ball, their harmonies wrapped the room with that unmistakable ‘90s glow — the kind of sound that makes grown folks close their eyes and remember exactly where they were the first time they heard it.

2 Chainz headlining Fanfest at Bayou Classic in New Orleans

With support from Casamigos and Smirnoff, DIAGEO helped keep the weekend running on joy while pushing a simple, grown message through its Cheers to Choice platform: celebrate how you want — sip something, slow down, or sit the drinks out entirely. The point is the people, not the pour. As Robinson puts it, “Being part of this moment means honoring the legacy while celebrating responsibly, joyfully, and with intention.”

But beneath the music and the moments, DIAGEO was doing something quieter — and arguably more important. The company spotlighted its Learning Skills for Life program, a four-week hospitality and entrepreneurial training initiative that offers free education to people from underserved backgrounds. Folks who didn’t get access. Folks who need a reset. Folks whose potential never had a landing place. Since launching in 2014, the program has graduated more than 8,000 people across cities like Chicago, Houston, Baltimore, New Orleans, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Learning Skills for Life speaks directly to opportunity, access, and second chances,” Robinson says. “When we provide free training and real-world skills to individuals who have been overlooked, we’re not just preparing them for jobs — we’re helping them rewrite their futures.”

Robinson’s role at DIAGEO is part strategist, part culture keeper. She oversees the company’s nonprofit partnerships, scholarship funds, HBCU endowments, and community initiatives — the kind of behind-the-scenes work that doesn’t always trend but changes trajectories. “For us, community engagement isn’t a moment — it’s a mission,” she says. And during Bayou Classic, that mission felt less like a tagline and more like an ethos carried into every touchpoint.

By Sunday night, when the crowds thinned and the streets began to exhale, what lingered wasn’t just the scoreboard. It was the feeling that DIAGEO didn’t just show up for the festivities; it showed up for the future. Bayou Classic may be 52 years strong, but this year felt like a reminder: the culture is still evolving, still rising, still shaping what comes next. And DIAGEO — with its investment in people, tradition, and possibility — seems intent on making sure that rise is sustainable.

Because in New Orleans, during Bayou Classic Weekend, the story isn’t just about who wins. It’s about who’s being lifted up.