(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

During its 57th National Convention, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. inducted eight extraordinary Black women as Honorary Members—an honor reserved for the most distinguished figures whose lives and legacies align with the Sorority’s unwavering commitment to sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action. Each woman in this year’s class has not only excelled in her field but has shattered ceilings and built bridges for generations to come.

From the Olympic track to corporate boardrooms, Broadway stages to the White House press corps, these women have demonstrated what it means to be committed to justice, purpose, and collective advancement. Their work touches every point of Delta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust—economic development, educational development, international awareness, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement—and reflects the values passed down through over a century of Black women’s leadership.

Among them is veteran political strategist and media powerhouse Donna Brazile. With a legacy that includes managing Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign—the first time a Black woman led a major party nominee’s bid for the White House—Brazile has served as interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee twice, taught at Georgetown and Howard Universities, and continues to shape the national conversation as a trusted voice on political television. A New Orleans native and unapologetic truth-teller, Brazile remains an architect of Black political power.

Danielle Brooks, one of the most dynamic actors of her generation, has captivated audiences with her versatility and heart, from her breakout role as Taystee in Orange Is the New Black to her Oscar-nominated performance as Sofia in The Color Purple. With a Tony nomination, multiple NAACP Image Award nods, and her co-founding of Black Women on Broadway, Brooks is not just a storyteller—she is a builder of cultural infrastructure.

There is no mention of women in music and film without invoking the name Dana Owens—known to the world as Queen Latifah. The Newark-born emcee who broke through at 19 with All Hail the Queen redefined what it meant to be a multi-hyphenate Black woman in entertainment. She is a Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner, the first female rapper with a gold-certified solo album, and an Oscar-nominated actress who has moved fluidly between music, TV, and film while using her platform to champion women’s empowerment and redefine beauty, power, and artistry on her terms.

Fawn Weaver, a serial entrepreneur and history-maker, has made her mark in business by building Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey into the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in history. As one of only five Black women to lead a billion-dollar company, Weaver’s work not only preserves the legacy of Nearest Green—the formerly enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel how to distill—but reclaims a rightful place for Black craftsmanship and entrepreneurship in the American narrative. With more than 1,200 awards and a globally recognized distillery, her leadership stands as a model of legacy building rooted in truth and vision.

The story of Janice Bryant Howroyd, affectionately known as JBH, is one of grace and grit. As the first Black woman to own and operate a billion-dollar company, her journey from a small town in North Carolina to leading the global workforce firm ActOne Group is a masterclass in Black excellence. A steadfast champion for education, JBH’s philanthropy, authorship, and leadership at institutions like Harvard’s Kennedy School embody what happens when purpose meets preparation—and when Black women build with boldness.

Athletic greatness finds its embodiment in Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the six-time Olympic medalist whose 1988 heptathlon world record remains unbroken. Her dominance in track and field made her a global icon, but it’s her work off the field—through the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and Athletes for Hope—that continues to uplift youth and communities. She has used her platform to advocate for education, access, and health equity in East St. Louis and beyond, proving that medals matter less than mission.

In the world of sports leadership, Swintayla “Swin” Cash is a force. A three-time WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and one of the league’s Top 20 Most Influential Players, Cash has seamlessly transitioned from the hardwood to the front office. As former Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans and founder of She’s Got Time, she is creating space for women athletes to lead, thrive, and shape the future of sports. Her story is one of reinvention, balance, and unwavering commitment to legacy.

Toni Townes-Whitley, the current CEO of SAIC, a $7.4 billion tech and engineering firm, has forged her path at the intersection of innovation and social impact. With an expansive résumé that includes leadership roles at Microsoft, CGI Federal, and Unisys, Townes-Whitley’s work in tech ethics, public-sector innovation, and corporate responsibility has reshaped how industries think about equity. A Peace Corps alum, board leader, and 2024 USA Today Woman of the Year, she’s proof that vision and integrity are not mutually exclusive in power spaces.

Each woman inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an Honorary Member this year carries the mantle of progress and the responsibility of representation. Their stories—rooted in resilience, strategy, faith, and fire—speak directly to Black women and girls watching, learning, and preparing to take their place in the lineage of excellence. Together, they represent the possibilities of our collective future.

Since its founding in 1913 at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has stood as a vanguard of leadership, scholarship, and public service. With over 350,000 initiated members and more than 1,000 chapters worldwide, the organization continues to uplift Black communities globally through its unwavering mission and strategic action. The 2025 class of Honorary Members is not simply a celebration—it’s a confirmation that when Black women lead, entire worlds shift.