Sip, Celebrate, Connect: D.C.’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants For Holiday Season Link-Ups

Sophie Macaluso/Isla

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When it comes to dining, drinks and overall vibes, D.C. is taking it right now (sorry New York, LA, ATL).

The city’s Black-owned restaurant scene is serving up some of the most exciting culinary experiences you’ll find anywhere —feel free to debate me on this — and the holiday season is the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about (whether you live here, or just visiting). I mean, the diversity speaks for itself. The city has rooftop lounges with Seychelles-inspired menus, Ghanaian fine dining that’ll change your life, and Caribbean spots so authentic they’ll transport you straight to the islands.

So whether you’re planning that big family holiday gathering, want to network (i.e. ask people what they do for work — if you’re in D.C., iykyk), looking for an unforgettable date night, or just ready to switch up your go-to spots, these six restaurants deserve a place on your list. Each one brings its own flavor and energy, but they all share that commitment to excellence that’s putting D.C. on the map as a serious food city.

Looking for a vibe and a view? Look no further than Realm. D.C. natives Executive Chef Keem Hughley and owner Evens Charles have opened this Shaw rooftop spot at 899 O St NW and there’s a reason people keep talking about it. Hughley leans into Seychellois flavors, which you don’t see often in the city, and the menu feels like a passport stamp. The menu leans into tropical ingredients with standout dishes including crab cakes finished with coconut, lamb lollipops glazed in tamarind, and raw oysters dressed with coconut-lime mignonette and passion fruit. The Golden Hour cocktail (gin + passion fruit + champagne) is the perfect “one more can’t hurt” situation (but I say this as a warning!), but only if you don’t have work the next day. Guests can choose between the sleek indoor lounge or head outside to the patio where fire pits and sweeping city views set the scene. Hughley, who previously was the visionary behind Afrofuturist restaurant Bronze, landed on Seychellois cuisine because it offered something different that could also translate well for D.C. diners.

Founders KJ Hughes, Susan Morgan, and Brian Merritt teamed up with chef Erik Bruner-Yang to create this Union Market District concept at 1242 3rd St NE that spans 11,000 square feet and brings together grooming, retail, and dining. Chef Bruner-Yang’s restaurant (h)ours reflects his two decades cooking in D.C. Think Peking duck bites with caviar (don’t question it, just order it from what I’ve heard), fried whole lobster, and a white Bolognese that nods to Ethiopian spaghetti traditions in a way only Bruner-Yang could pull off. After dinner, slip into after(h)ours (their tucked-away lounge) where the cocktails read like love letters to D.C. (where else can you find “Mumbo or Mild?”). INC Architecture & Design gave the space a warm, inviting feel with curved architectural elements and soft tones of sage, peach, and rose, creating the kind of welcoming environment where people want to post up and stay awhile.

Isla feels like that restaurant you keep meaning to try and then wonder why you waited so long (and then are pissed at yourself in the process!). Executive Chef Lonie Murdock draws from her Caribbean heritage and years of traveling with her partner Darren Hinds, and the result is a menu that bounces between islands and continents effortlessly. Located at 1100 15th Street NW, the menu features dishes such as snapper crudo with passionfruit ponzu, a bone-in pork chop with green-mango kuchela and crab butter, handmade pumpkin gnocchi finished with coconut ricotta cream and a jerk beef ragu inspired by her grandmother — none of it should work together, and yet all of it does (editor’s note: order the oxtail wagyu patties!) And if you want a more nightlife-y moment, Goodlove lounge next door has DJs every night spinning everything from R&B to rock.

Fraiche is exactly the kind of restaurant you recommend to friends when they ask, “Where should we go out for some good food when I come to DC?” Chef Matt Price, who built a massive social media following as “Mr. Make It Happen,” partnered with Chef J.R. Robinson to open this Columbia Heights restaurant at 3345 14th St NW earlier this year. The menu pulls from French, Cajun, South American, and Caribbean cooking traditions, resulting in dishes like oxtail meatballs that blend Italian and Caribbean styles, deviled eggs topped with fried chicken and caviar that they call “Rich Friend Broke Friend,” and She Crab Soup loaded with jumbo lump crab. The former-theater space is dressed in deep greens and gold with multiple dining areas, giving upscale energy without the stuffiness.

Chef Eric Adjepong, who gained recognition as a Top Chef finalist and Food Network personality, opened this contemporary Ghanaian restaurant at 2208 14th St NW near the U Street corridor as a tribute to his heritage. Signature dishes like the Jollof Duck Pot and Egusi Stew Dumplings blend tradition with technique, and ingredients like ginger, peanuts, soursop, and passionfruit show up in dishes that feel both familiar and elevated. Drummond Projects designed the three-story space with thoughtful nods to West African history, including the dreamy Sugarcane Room that feels like an Accra night. If you think you know fine dining, Adjepong will change your mind.

Jeanine Prime created St. James (2017 14th St NW) as a love letter to her Trinidadian roots, and it shows in every inch of the space. Since opening in 2022, the restaurant has earned Michelin Guide recognition and landed on The New York Times’ list of best D.C. restaurants and the food explains why immediately. The 67-seat space showcases how Caribbean cuisine reflects African, Indian, Chinese, Portuguese, and French influences through dishes like callaloo soup topped with fresh crab, pepper shrimp, braised oxtails, and curry crab served with dumplings. Head Chef Alfredo Romero Contreras helps put modern spins on traditional recipes, while bar director Marcus Grimshaw keeps the drinks rum-forward (the Sorrel Punch, inspired by his grandmother, hits especially during the holidays). With whitewashed brick, tropical plants, and a chartreuse bar that steals the eye, St. James is the spot you bring someone when you want to impress them.